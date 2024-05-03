Evolution, expression, and substrate specificities of aldehyde oxidase enzymes in eukaryotes
- Aldehyde oxidases (AOXs) are a small group of enzymes belonging to the larger family of molybdo-flavoenzymes, along with the well-characterized xanthine oxidoreductase. The two major types of reactions that are catalyzed by AOXs are the hydroxylation of heterocycles and the oxidation of aldehydes to their corresponding carboxylic acids. Different animal species have different complements of AOX genes. The two extremes are represented in humans and rodents; whereas the human genome contains a single active gene (AOX1), those of rodents, such as mice, are endowed with four genes (Aox1-4), clustering on the same chromosome, each encoding a functionally distinct AOX enzyme. It still remains enigmatic why some species have numerous AOX enzymes, whereas others harbor only one functional enzyme. At present, little is known about the physiological relevance of AOX enzymes in humans and their additional forms in other mammals. These enzymes are expressed in the liver and play an important role in the metabolisms of drugs and other xenobiotics.Aldehyde oxidases (AOXs) are a small group of enzymes belonging to the larger family of molybdo-flavoenzymes, along with the well-characterized xanthine oxidoreductase. The two major types of reactions that are catalyzed by AOXs are the hydroxylation of heterocycles and the oxidation of aldehydes to their corresponding carboxylic acids. Different animal species have different complements of AOX genes. The two extremes are represented in humans and rodents; whereas the human genome contains a single active gene (AOX1), those of rodents, such as mice, are endowed with four genes (Aox1-4), clustering on the same chromosome, each encoding a functionally distinct AOX enzyme. It still remains enigmatic why some species have numerous AOX enzymes, whereas others harbor only one functional enzyme. At present, little is known about the physiological relevance of AOX enzymes in humans and their additional forms in other mammals. These enzymes are expressed in the liver and play an important role in the metabolisms of drugs and other xenobiotics. In this review, we discuss the expression, tissue-specific roles, and substrate specificities of the different mammalian AOX enzymes and highlight insights into their physiological roles.…
|Author details:
|Mineko TeraoORCiD, Enrico GarattiniORCiD, Maria João RomãoORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1074/jbc.REV119.007741
|ISSN:
|0021-9258
|ISSN:
|1083-351X
|Title of parent work (English):
|The journal of biological chemistry
|Publisher:
|American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
|Place of publishing:
|Rockville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/06
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2024/05/03
|Tag:
|2Fe-2S cluster; aldehyde oxidase (AOX); drug metabolism; enzyme evolution; flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD); flavoprotein; iron-sulfur protein; metal-containing enzyme; metalloenzyme; molybdenum; molybdenum cofactor (Moco); molybdo-flavoenzyme; mouse; oxidase; oxygen radicals; xenobiotic
|Volume:
|295
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|5377
|Last Page:
|5389
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); [Le1171/8-3]; FCT-MCTES, research unit UCIBIO [UID/Multi/04378/2019,; PTDC/BBB-BEP/1185/2014]; Fondazione Italo Monzino; Associazione per la; Ricerca sul Cancro (AIRC)Fondazione AIRC per la ricerca sul cancro
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International