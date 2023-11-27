Schließen

Characterization of an isostructural MOF series of Imidazolate Frameworks Potsdam by means of sorption experiments with water vapor

  • Sorption measurements of water vapor on an isoreticular series of Imidazolate Frameworks Potsdam (IFP), based on penta-coordinated metal centers with secondary building units (SBUs) connected by multidentate amido-imidate-imidazolate linkers, have been carried out at 303.15 K. The isotherm shapes were analyzed in order to gain insight into material properties and compared to sorption experiments with nitrogen at 77.4 K and carbon dioxide at 273.15 K. Results show that water vapor sorption measurements are strongly influenced by the pore size distribution while having a distinct hysteresis loop between the adsorption and desorption branch in common. Thus, IFP-4 and -8, which solely contain micropores, exhibit H4 (type I) isotherm shapes, while those of IFP-1, -2 and -5, which also contain mesopores, are of H3 (type IV) shape with three inflection points. The choice of the used linker substituents and transition metals employed in the framework has a tremendous effect on the material properties and functionality. The water uptakeSorption measurements of water vapor on an isoreticular series of Imidazolate Frameworks Potsdam (IFP), based on penta-coordinated metal centers with secondary building units (SBUs) connected by multidentate amido-imidate-imidazolate linkers, have been carried out at 303.15 K. The isotherm shapes were analyzed in order to gain insight into material properties and compared to sorption experiments with nitrogen at 77.4 K and carbon dioxide at 273.15 K. Results show that water vapor sorption measurements are strongly influenced by the pore size distribution while having a distinct hysteresis loop between the adsorption and desorption branch in common. Thus, IFP-4 and -8, which solely contain micropores, exhibit H4 (type I) isotherm shapes, while those of IFP-1, -2 and -5, which also contain mesopores, are of H3 (type IV) shape with three inflection points. The choice of the used linker substituents and transition metals employed in the framework has a tremendous effect on the material properties and functionality. The water uptake capacities of the examined IFPs are ranging 0.48 mmol g(-1) (IFP-4) to 6.99 mmol g(-1) (IFP-5) and comparable to those documented for ZIFs. The water vapor stability of IFPs is high, with the exception of IFP-8.show moreshow less

Author details:Dirk OtterORCiD, Suvendu Sekhar MondalGND, Anas AlrefaiORCiD, Lorenz Krätz, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD, Hans-Jörg BartGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/nano11061400
ISSN:2079-4991
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34070631
Title of parent work (English):Nanomaterials
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/25
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/27
Tag:Imidazolate Frameworks Potsdam; adsorption; hysteresis; material characterization; water vapor
Volume:11
Issue:6
Article number:1400
Number of pages:20
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

