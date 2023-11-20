Schließen

§ 60 Arbeitsstrafrecht

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Uwe HellmannGND
URL:https://www.juris.de/perma?d=samson-SHJRHBDSR6T0000
ISBN:978-3-8114-8806-9
Title of parent work (German):Handbuch des Strafrechts : Teildisziplinen des Strafrechts
Publisher:C.F. Müller
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Editor(s):Hans Kudlich, Eric Hilgendorf, Brian Valerius
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2023/11/20
Volume:6
Number of pages:62
First page:793
Last Page:854
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.