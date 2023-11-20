Wirtschaftsstrafrecht
|Author details:
|Uwe HellmannGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.17433/978-3-17-040891-3
|ISBN:
|978-3-17-040890-6
|ISBN:
|978-3-17-040891-3
|Title of parent work (German):
|Studienbücher
|Publisher:
|W. Kohlhammer
|Place of publishing:
|Stuttgart
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2023
|Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2023/11/20
|Print run:
|6., überarbeitet
|Number of pages:
|XXI, 429
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz