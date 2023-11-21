Die Statthaftigkeit der Anfechtungsklage
|Author details:
|Tristan LemkeORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110656220-012
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-065744-9
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-065622-0
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-065613-8
|Title of parent work (German):
|Verwaltungsrecht in der Klausur
|Publisher:
|De Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Editor(s):
|Nikolas Eisentraut
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2020
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/11/21
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|618
|Last Page:
|625
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-SA - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International