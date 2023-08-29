Interactions between tectonics, climate, and surface processes in the Kyrgyz Tian Shan
- During the Cenozoic, global cooling and uplift of the Tian Shan, Pamir, and Tibetan plateau modified atmospheric circulation and reduced moisture supply to Central Asia. These changes led to aridification in the region during the Neogene. Afterwards, Quaternary glaciations led to modification of the landscape and runoff. In the Issyk-Kul basin of the Kyrgyz Tian Shan, the sedimentary sequences reflect the development of the adjacent ranges and local climatic conditions. In this work, I reconstruct the late Miocene – early Pleistocene depositional environment, climate, and lake development in the Issyk-Kul basin using facies analyses and stable δ18O and δ13C isotopic records from sedimentary sections dated by magnetostratigraphy and 26Al/10Be isochron burial dating. Also, I present 10Be-derived millennial-scale modern and paleo-denudation rates from across the Kyrgyz Tian Shan and long-term exhumation rates calculated from published thermochronology data. This allows me to examine spatial and temporal changes in surface processes inDuring the Cenozoic, global cooling and uplift of the Tian Shan, Pamir, and Tibetan plateau modified atmospheric circulation and reduced moisture supply to Central Asia. These changes led to aridification in the region during the Neogene. Afterwards, Quaternary glaciations led to modification of the landscape and runoff. In the Issyk-Kul basin of the Kyrgyz Tian Shan, the sedimentary sequences reflect the development of the adjacent ranges and local climatic conditions. In this work, I reconstruct the late Miocene – early Pleistocene depositional environment, climate, and lake development in the Issyk-Kul basin using facies analyses and stable δ18O and δ13C isotopic records from sedimentary sections dated by magnetostratigraphy and 26Al/10Be isochron burial dating. Also, I present 10Be-derived millennial-scale modern and paleo-denudation rates from across the Kyrgyz Tian Shan and long-term exhumation rates calculated from published thermochronology data. This allows me to examine spatial and temporal changes in surface processes in the Kyrgyz Tian Shan. In the Issyk-Kul basin, the style of fluvial deposition changed at ca. 7 Ma, and aridification in the basin commenced concurrently, as shown by magnetostratigraphy and the δ18O and δ13C data. Lake formation commenced on the southern side of the basin at ca. 5 Ma, followed by a ca. 2 Ma local depositional hiatus. 26Al/10Be isochron burial dating and paleocurrent analysis show that the Kungey range to the north of the basin grew eastward, leading to a change from fluvial-alluvial deposits to proximal alluvial fan conglomerates at 5-4 Ma in the easternmost part of the basin. This transition occurred at 2.6-2.8 Ma on the southern side of the basin, synchronously with the intensification of the Northern Hemisphere glaciation. The paleo-denudation rates from 2.7-2.0 Ma are as low as long-term exhumation rates, and only the millennial-scale denudation rates record an acceleration of denudation. This work concludes that the growth of the ranges to the north of the basin led to creation of the topographic barrier at ca. 7 Ma and a subsequent aridification in the Issyk-Kul basin. Increased subsidence and local tectonically-induced river system reorganization on the southern side of the basin enabled lake formation at ca. 5 Ma, while growth of the Kungey range blocked westward-draining rivers and led to sediment starvation and lake expansion. Denudational response of the Kyrgyz Tian Shan landscape is delayed due to aridity and only substantial cooling during the late Quaternary glacial cycles led to notable acceleration of denudation. Currently, increased glacier reduction and runoff controls a more rapid denudation of the northern slope of the Terskey range compared to other ranges of the Kyrgyz Tian Shan.…
- Während des Känozoikums veränderten die globale Abkühlung und die Hebung des Tian Shan, des Pamir und des tibetischen Plateaus die atmosphärische Zirkulation und verringerten die Feuchtigkeitszufuhr nach Zentralasien. Diese Veränderungen führten während des Neogens zur Aridifizierung der Region. Danach führten die Vergletscherungen des Quartärs zu einer Veränderung der Landschaft und des Abflusses. Im Issyk-Kul-Becken des kirgisischen Tian Shan spiegeln die Sedimentabfolgen die Entwicklung der angrenzenden Gebirgszüge und die lokalen klimatischen Bedingungen wider. In dieser Arbeit rekonstruiere ich die spätmiozäne bis frühpleistozäne Ablagerungsumgebung, das Klima und die Entwicklung der Seen im Issyk-Kul-Becken anhand von Faziesanalysen und stabilen δ18O- und δ13C-Isotopenaufzeichnungen aus Sedimentabschnitten, die durch Magnetostratigraphie und 26Al/10Be-Isochron-Bestattungsdaten datiert wurden. Außerdem präsentiere ich 10Be-abgeleitete moderne und paläo-Denudationsraten aus dem kirgisischen Tian Shan und langfristigeWährend des Känozoikums veränderten die globale Abkühlung und die Hebung des Tian Shan, des Pamir und des tibetischen Plateaus die atmosphärische Zirkulation und verringerten die Feuchtigkeitszufuhr nach Zentralasien. Diese Veränderungen führten während des Neogens zur Aridifizierung der Region. Danach führten die Vergletscherungen des Quartärs zu einer Veränderung der Landschaft und des Abflusses. Im Issyk-Kul-Becken des kirgisischen Tian Shan spiegeln die Sedimentabfolgen die Entwicklung der angrenzenden Gebirgszüge und die lokalen klimatischen Bedingungen wider. In dieser Arbeit rekonstruiere ich die spätmiozäne bis frühpleistozäne Ablagerungsumgebung, das Klima und die Entwicklung der Seen im Issyk-Kul-Becken anhand von Faziesanalysen und stabilen δ18O- und δ13C-Isotopenaufzeichnungen aus Sedimentabschnitten, die durch Magnetostratigraphie und 26Al/10Be-Isochron-Bestattungsdaten datiert wurden. Außerdem präsentiere ich 10Be-abgeleitete moderne und paläo-Denudationsraten aus dem kirgisischen Tian Shan und langfristige Exhumierungsraten, die aus veröffentlichten thermochronologischen Daten berechnet wurden. So kann ich räumliche und zeitliche Veränderungen der Oberflächenprozesse im kirgisischen Tian Shan untersuchen. Im Issyk-Kul-Becken änderte sich der Stil der fluvialen Ablagerung bei ca. 7 Ma. Wie die Magnetostratigraphie und die δ18O- und δ13C-Daten zeigen, setzte gleichzeitig die Aridifizierung des Beckens ein. Die Bildung von Seen begann an der Südseite des Beckens bei ca. 5 Ma, gefolgt von einer lokalen Ablagerungspause von ca. 2 Ma. 26Al/10Be-Isochron-Vergrabungsdatierungen und Paläostromanalysen zeigen, dass das Kungey-Gebirge im Norden des Beckens nach Osten wuchs, was zu einem Übergang von fluvial-alluvialen Ablagerungen zu proximalen alluvialen Fächerkonglomeraten bei 5-4 Ma im östlichsten Teil des Beckens führte. Dieser Übergang vollzog sich um 2,6-2,8 Ma auf der Südseite des Beckens, zeitgleich mit der Intensivierung der Vergletscherung der nördlichen Hemisphäre. Die Paläo-Denudationsraten von 2,7-2,0 Ma sind so niedrig wie die langfristigen Exhumierungsraten, und nur die Denudationsraten auf der Jahrtausendskala zeigen eine Beschleunigung der Denudation. Diese Arbeit kommt zu dem Schluss, dass das Wachstum der Gebirgsketten im Norden des Beckens zur Entstehung der topografischen Barriere bei ca. 7 Ma und einer anschließenden Aridifizierung im Issyk-Kul-Becken führte. Eine verstärkte Absenkung und eine lokale tektonisch bedingte Umstrukturierung des Flusssystems auf der Südseite des Beckens ermöglichte die Bildung von Seen bei ca. 5 Ma, während das Wachstum des Kungey-Gebirges die nach Westen abfließenden Flüsse blockierte und zu einer Verknappung der Sedimente und einer Ausdehnung der Seen führte. Die Denudationsreaktion der kirgisischen Tian Shan-Landschaft verzögerte sich aufgrund der Trockenheit, und erst die erhebliche Abkühlung während der Gletscherzyklen des späten Quartärs führte zu einer merklichen Beschleunigung der Denudation. Gegenwärtig wird die Denudation des Nordhangs des Terskey-Gebirges im Vergleich zu anderen Gebirgszügen der kirgisischen Tian Shan durch den verstärkten Gletscherrückgang und den Abfluss beschleunigt.…
Author details:
|Anna KudriavtsevaORCiD
Reviewer(s):
|Edward SobelORCiDGND, Kathryn E. FitzsimmonsORCiDGND, Julien CharreauORCiD
Supervisor(s):
|Edward Sobel, Alexandru Codilean
Publication year:
|2023
Date of final exam:
|2023/07/12
|26Al/10Be kosmogene Radionuklide; Denudationsraten; Känozoische Aridifizierung; Magnetostratigraphie; Tian Shan; Zentralasien; δ18O and δ13C stabile Isotope
26Al/10Be cosmogenic radionuclides; Cenozoic aridification; Central Asia; Tian Shan; denudation rates; magnetostratigraphy; δ18O and δ13C stable isotopes
