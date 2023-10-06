The impact of hearing loss on three-dimensional lower limb joint torques during walking in prepubertal boys

Introduction: In children, the impact of hearing loss on biomechanical gait parameters is not well understood. Thus, the objectives of this study were to examine three-dimensional lower limb joint torques in deaf compared to age-matched healthy (hearing) children while walking at preferred gait speed. Methods: Thirty prepubertal boys aged 8-14 were enrolled in this study and divided into a group with hearing loss (deaf group) and an age-matched healthy control. Three-dimensional joint torques were analyzed during barefoot walking at preferred speed using Kistler force plates and a Vicon motion capture system. Results: Findings revealed that boys with hearing loss showed lower joint torques in ankle evertors, knee flexors, abductors and internal rotators as well as in hip internal rotators in both, the dominant and non-dominant lower limbs (all p < 0.05; d = 1.23-7.00; 14-79%). Further, in the dominant limb, larger peak ankle dorsiflexor (p < 0.001; d = 1.83; 129%), knee adductor (p < 0.001; d = 3.20; 800%), and hip

Introduction: In children, the impact of hearing loss on biomechanical gait parameters is not well understood. Thus, the objectives of this study were to examine three-dimensional lower limb joint torques in deaf compared to age-matched healthy (hearing) children while walking at preferred gait speed. Methods: Thirty prepubertal boys aged 8-14 were enrolled in this study and divided into a group with hearing loss (deaf group) and an age-matched healthy control. Three-dimensional joint torques were analyzed during barefoot walking at preferred speed using Kistler force plates and a Vicon motion capture system. Results: Findings revealed that boys with hearing loss showed lower joint torques in ankle evertors, knee flexors, abductors and internal rotators as well as in hip internal rotators in both, the dominant and non-dominant lower limbs (all p < 0.05; d = 1.23-7.00; 14-79%). Further, in the dominant limb, larger peak ankle dorsiflexor (p < 0.001; d = 1.83; 129%), knee adductor (p < 0.001; d = 3.20; 800%), and hip adductor torques (p < 0.001; d = 2.62; 350%) were found in deaf participants compared with controls. Conclusion: The observed altered lower limb torques during walking are indicative of unstable gait in children with hearing loss. More research is needed to elucidate whether physical training (e.g., balance and/or gait training) has the potential to improve walking performance in this patient group. (C) 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

