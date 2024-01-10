Nonparametric goodness-of-fit testing for parametric covariate models in pharmacometric analyses
The characterization of covariate effects on model parameters is a crucial step during pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic analyses. Although covariate selection criteria have been studied extensively, the choice of the functional relationship between covariates and parameters, however, has received much less attention. Often, a simple particular class of covariate-to-parameter relationships (linear, exponential, etc.) is chosen ad hoc or based on domain knowledge, and a statistical evaluation is limited to the comparison of a small number of such classes. Goodness-of-fit testing against a nonparametric alternative provides a more rigorous approach to covariate model evaluation, but no such test has been proposed so far. In this manuscript, we derive and evaluate nonparametric goodness-of-fit tests for parametric covariate models, the null hypothesis, against a kernelized Tikhonov regularized alternative, transferring concepts from statistical learning to the pharmacological setting. The approach is evaluated in a simulation study on the estimation of the age-dependent maturation effect on the clearance of a monoclonal antibody. Scenarios of varying data sparsity and residual error are considered. The goodness-of-fit test correctly identified misspecified parametric models with high power for relevant scenarios. The case study provides proof-of-concept of the feasibility of the proposed approach, which is envisioned to be beneficial for applications that lack well-founded covariate models.
|Niklas HartungORCiD, Martin WahlGND, Abhishake RastogiORCiD, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1002/psp4.12614
|2163-8306
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33755347
|CPT: pharmacometrics & systems pharmacology
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2021/03/23
|2021
|2024/01/10
|10
|6
|13
|564
|576
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1 - 318763901]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International