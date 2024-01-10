Schließen

Nonparametric goodness-of-fit testing for parametric covariate models in pharmacometric analyses

  • The characterization of covariate effects on model parameters is a crucial step during pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic analyses. Although covariate selection criteria have been studied extensively, the choice of the functional relationship between covariates and parameters, however, has received much less attention. Often, a simple particular class of covariate-to-parameter relationships (linear, exponential, etc.) is chosen ad hoc or based on domain knowledge, and a statistical evaluation is limited to the comparison of a small number of such classes. Goodness-of-fit testing against a nonparametric alternative provides a more rigorous approach to covariate model evaluation, but no such test has been proposed so far. In this manuscript, we derive and evaluate nonparametric goodness-of-fit tests for parametric covariate models, the null hypothesis, against a kernelized Tikhonov regularized alternative, transferring concepts from statistical learning to the pharmacological setting. The approach is evaluated in a simulation study on theThe characterization of covariate effects on model parameters is a crucial step during pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic analyses. Although covariate selection criteria have been studied extensively, the choice of the functional relationship between covariates and parameters, however, has received much less attention. Often, a simple particular class of covariate-to-parameter relationships (linear, exponential, etc.) is chosen ad hoc or based on domain knowledge, and a statistical evaluation is limited to the comparison of a small number of such classes. Goodness-of-fit testing against a nonparametric alternative provides a more rigorous approach to covariate model evaluation, but no such test has been proposed so far. In this manuscript, we derive and evaluate nonparametric goodness-of-fit tests for parametric covariate models, the null hypothesis, against a kernelized Tikhonov regularized alternative, transferring concepts from statistical learning to the pharmacological setting. The approach is evaluated in a simulation study on the estimation of the age-dependent maturation effect on the clearance of a monoclonal antibody. Scenarios of varying data sparsity and residual error are considered. The goodness-of-fit test correctly identified misspecified parametric models with high power for relevant scenarios. The case study provides proof-of-concept of the feasibility of the proposed approach, which is envisioned to be beneficial for applications that lack well-founded covariate models.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Niklas HartungORCiD, Martin WahlGND, Abhishake RastogiORCiD, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/psp4.12614
ISSN:2163-8306
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33755347
Title of parent work (English):CPT: pharmacometrics & systems pharmacology
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/01/10
Volume:10
Issue:6
Number of pages:13
First page:564
Last Page:576
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB1294/1 - 318763901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.