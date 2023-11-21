The brain’s asymmetric frequency tuning
- To construct a coherent multi-modal percept, vertebrate brains extract low-level features (such as spatial and temporal frequencies) from incoming sensory signals. However, because frequency processing is lateralized with the right hemisphere favouring low frequencies while the left favours higher frequencies, this introduces asymmetries between the hemispheres. Here, we describe how this lateralization shapes the development of several cognitive domains, ranging from visuo-spatial and numerical cognition to language, social cognition, and even aesthetic appreciation, and leads to the emergence of asymmetries in behaviour. We discuss the neuropsychological and educational implications of these emergent asymmetries and suggest future research approaches.
|Author details:
|Arianna FelisattiORCiD, David Aagten-Murphy, Jochen LaubrockORCiD, Samuel ShakiORCiD, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3390/sym12122083
|ISSN:
|2073-8994
|Title of parent work (English):
|Symmetry / Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI)
|Subtitle (English):
|asymmetric behavior originates from asymmetric perception
|Publisher:
|MDPI
|Place of publishing:
|Basel
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/12/15
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/11/21
|Tag:
|asymmetry; embodied cognition; global; local; spatial frequencies; temporal frequencies
|Volume:
|12
|Issue:
|12
|Article number:
|2083
|Number of pages:
|25
|Funding institution:
|transnational E-RARE grant `CCMCURE (DFG)European Commission [SFB958]; E-RARE [ERL 138397]; Canadian; Institutes for Health ResearchCanadian Institutes of Health Research; (CIHR) [PJT 153000]; the E-RARE grant `CCMCURE
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International