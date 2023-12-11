Schließen

Spin entanglement via scanning tunneling microscope current

  • We consider a system of two spins under a scanning tunneling microscope bias and derive its master equation. We find that the tunneling elements to the electronic contacts (tip and substrate) generate an exchange interaction between the spins as well as a Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction in the presence of spin-orbit coupling. The tunnel current spectrum then shows additional lines compared to conventional spin-resonance experiments. When the spins have degenerate Larmor frequencies and equal tunneling amplitudes (without spin orbit), there is a dark state with a vanishing decay rate. The coupling to the electronic environment generates significant spin-spin entanglement via the dark state, even if the initial state is nonentangled.

Metadaten
Author details:Baruch HorovitzORCiD, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.104.L081405
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : B, Condensed matter and materials physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:Ridge, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/12/11
Volume:104
Issue:8
Article number:L081405
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft through the German-Israeli partnership Program DIPGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Schm-1049/7-1, Fo 703/2-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

