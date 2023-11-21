Nanorocks, volatiles and plate tectonics

The global geological volatile cycle (H, C, N) plays an important role in the long term self-regulation of the Earth system. However, the complex interaction between its deep, solid Earth components (i.e. crust and mantle), Earth's fluid envelopes (i.e. atmosphere and hydrosphere) and plate tectonic processes is a subject of ongoing debate. In this study we want to draw attention to how the presence of primary melt (MI) and fluid (FI) inclusions in high-grade metamorphic minerals could help constrain the crustal component of the volatile cycle. To that end, we review the distribution of MI and FI throughout Earth's history, from ca. 3.0 Ga ago up to the present day. We argue that the lower crust might constitute an important, long-term, volatile storage unit, capable to influence the composition of the surface envelopes through the mean of weathering, crustal thickening, partial melting and crustal assimilation during volcanic activity. Combined with thermodynamic modelling, our compilation indicates that periods of well-established

The global geological volatile cycle (H, C, N) plays an important role in the long term self-regulation of the Earth system. However, the complex interaction between its deep, solid Earth components (i.e. crust and mantle), Earth's fluid envelopes (i.e. atmosphere and hydrosphere) and plate tectonic processes is a subject of ongoing debate. In this study we want to draw attention to how the presence of primary melt (MI) and fluid (FI) inclusions in high-grade metamorphic minerals could help constrain the crustal component of the volatile cycle. To that end, we review the distribution of MI and FI throughout Earth's history, from ca. 3.0 Ga ago up to the present day. We argue that the lower crust might constitute an important, long-term, volatile storage unit, capable to influence the composition of the surface envelopes through the mean of weathering, crustal thickening, partial melting and crustal assimilation during volcanic activity. Combined with thermodynamic modelling, our compilation indicates that periods of well-established plate tectonic regimes at <0.85 Ga and 1.7-2.1 Ga, might be more prone to the reworking of supracrustal lithologies and the storage of volatiles in the lower crust. Such hypothesis has implication beyond the scope of metamorphic petrology as it potentially links geodynamic mechanisms to habitable surface conditions. MI and FI in metamorphic crustal rocks then represent an invaluable archive to assess and quantify the co-joint evolution of plate tectonics and Earth's external processes. (C) 2021 China University of Geosciences (Beijing) and Peking University. Production and hosting by Elsevier B.V. This is an open access article under the CC BY-NC-ND license (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/).

