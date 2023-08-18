Critical Research Needs in Lesson Study: Then, Now, and Looking Forward
Damals, heute und in der Zukunft: Was prägt den Forschungsbedarf zu Lesson Study?
- The collaboration-based professional development approach Lesson Study (LS), which has its roots in the Japanese education system, has gained international recognition over the past three decades and spread quickly throughout the world. LS is a collaborative method to professional development (PD) that incorporates multiple characteristics that have been identified in the research literature as key to effective PD. Specifically, LS is a long-term process that consists of subsequent inquiry cycles, it is site-based and integrated in teachers’ practice, it encourages collaboration and reflection, places a strong emphasis on student learning, and it typically involves external experts that support the process or offer additional insights. As LS integrates all these characteristics, it has rapidly gained international popularity since the turn of the 21st century and is currently being practiced in over 40 countries around the world. As LS integrates all these characteristics, it has rapidly gained international popularity since the turn of the 21st century and is currently being practiced in over 40 countries around the world. This international borrowing of the idea of LS to new national contexts has given rise to a research field that aims to investigate the effectiveness of LS on teacher learning as well as the circumstances and mechanisms that make LS effective in various settings around the world. Such research is important, as borrowing educational innovations and adapting them to new contexts can be a challenging process. Educational innovations that fail to deliver the expected outcomes tend to be abandoned prematurely and before they have been completely understood or a substantial research base has been established. In order to prevent LS from early abandonment, Lewis and colleagues outlined three critical research needs in 2006, not long after LS was initially introduced to the United States. These research needs included (1) developing a descriptive knowledge base on LS, (2) examining the mechanisms by which teachers learn through LS, and (3) using design-based research cycles to analyze and improve LS. This dissertation set out to take stock of the progress that has been made on these research needs over the past 20 years. The scoping review conducted for the framework of this dissertation indicates that, while a large and international knowledge base has been developed, the field has not yet produced reliable evidence of the effectiveness of LS. Based on the scoping review, this dissertation makes the case that Lewis et al.’s (2006) critical research needs should be updated. In order to do so, a number of limitations to the current knowledge base on LS need to be addressed. These limitations include (1) the frequent lack of comparable and replicable descriptions of the LS intervention in publications, (2) the incoherent use or lack of use of theoretical frameworks to explain teacher learning through LS, (3) the inconsistent use of terminology and concepts, and (4) the lack of scientific rigor in research studies and of established ways or tools to measure the effectiveness of LS. This dissertation aims to advance the critical research needs in the field by examining the extent and nature of these limitations in three research studies. The focus of these studies lies on the LS stages of observation and reflection, as these stages have a high potential to facilitate teacher learning. The first study uses a mixed-method design to examine how teachers at German primary schools reflect critically together. The study derives a theory-based definition of critical and collaborative reflection in order to re-frame the reflection element in LS. The second study, a systematic review of 129 articles on LS, assess how transparent research articles are in reporting how teachers observed and reflected together. In addition, it is investigated whether these articles provide any kind of theorization for the stages of observation and reflection. The third study proposes a conceptual model for the field of LS that is based on existing models of continuous professional development and research findings on team effectiveness and collaboration. The model describes the dimensions of input, mediating mechanisms, and outcomes in order to provide a conceptual grid to teachers’ continuous professional development through LS.…
Der auf Kooperation basierende Fortbildungsansatz für Lehrkräfte, Lesson Study (LS), dessen Ursprünge im japanischen Bildungssystem liegen, hat in den vergangenen drei Jahrzenten internationale Anerkennung bekommen und verbreitet sich seither um die Welt. LS ist eine kollaborative Methode der Lehrkräftefortbildung, die verschiedene Merkmale vereint, wel-che in der Literatur als zentral für eine effektive Weiterbildung beschrieben werden. Konkret ist LS ein langfristiger Prozess, der aus aufeinanderfolgenden Untersuchungszyklen besteht, standortbezogen und in die Praxis der Lehrkräfte integriert ist. Zudem fördert LS die Zu-sammenarbeit und Reflexion, legt einen starken Fokus auf das Lernen der Schüler:innen und bezieht in der Regel externe Expert:innen mit ein, die den Prozess unterstützen oder zusätz-liche Erkenntnisse liefern. Seit der Wende zum 21. Jahrhundert hat LS rasch an internationaler Popularität gewonnen und wird derzeit in über 40 Ländern auf der ganzen Welt praktiziert. Dieser internationale Transfer von LS auf nationale Kontexte ließ ein neues Forschungsfeld entstehen, das darauf abzielt, die Wirkung von LS auf das Lernen von Lehrkräften sowie die Rahmenbedingungen und Mechanismen zu untersuchen, die LS in verschiedenen Kontexten auf der ganzen Welt wirksam machen. Diese Forschung ist besonders deswegen relevant, da der Transfer von Bildungsinnovationen und deren Anpassung an neue Kontexte ein herausfordernder Prozess sein kann. In dieser Dissertation wurde eine Bestandsaufnahme der Erkenntnisfortschritte vorgenom-men, die bezüglich Lesson Study und dem Transfer des Fortbildungsansatzes in verschiedene nationale Kontexte in den letzten 20 Jahren erzielt wurden. Die für den Rahmen der Disser-tation durchgeführte Übersichtsarbeit zeigt, dass zwar eine umfangreiche und internationale Wissensbasis entwickelt wurde, jedoch bisher keine zuverlässigen Beweise für die Wirksam-keit von LS vorliegen. Daher wird in dieser Dissertation die These vertreten, dass der kriti-sche Forschungsbedarf aktualisiert werden sollte. Um dies zu erreichen, muss eine Reihe von Einschränkungen der derzeitigen Wissensbasis über LS behoben werden. Zu diesen Ein-schränkungen gehören (1) das häufige Fehlen vergleichbarer und replizierbarer Beschrei-bungen der LS-Intervention in den wissenschaftlichen Veröffentlichungen, (2) die unzu-reichende Verwendung von Theorien zur Erklärung des Lernens von Lehrkräften durch LS, (3) die inkonsistente Verwendung von Terminologien und Begriffen in der Forschungsliteratur und (4) die oft mangelnde Qualität von Forschungsstudien zu LS. Die Dissertation zielt darauf ab, den kritischen Forschungsbedarf in diesem Bereich voranzu-treiben, indem das Ausmaß und die Art dieser Einschränkungen in drei Forschungsstudien untersucht werden. Der Schwerpunkt der Studien liegt auf den LS-Phasen der Beobachtung und Reflexion.…
