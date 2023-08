Understanding hydrological processes is of fundamental importance for the Vietnamese national food security and the livelihood of the population in the Vietnamese Mekong Delta (VMD). As a consequence of sparse data in this region, however, hydrologic processes, such as the controlling processes of precipitation, the interaction between surface and groundwater, and groundwater dynamics, have not been thoroughly studied. The lack of this knowledge may negatively impact the long-term strategic planning for sustainable groundwater resources management and may result in insufficient groundwater recharge and freshwater scarcity. It is essential to develop useful methods for a better understanding of hydrological processes in such data-sparse regions. The goal of this dissertation is to advance methodologies that can improve the understanding of fundamental hydrological processes in the VMD, based on the analyses of stable water isotopes and monitoring data. The thesis mainly focuses on the controlling processes of precipitation, the

Understanding hydrological processes is of fundamental importance for the Vietnamese national food security and the livelihood of the population in the Vietnamese Mekong Delta (VMD). As a consequence of sparse data in this region, however, hydrologic processes, such as the controlling processes of precipitation, the interaction between surface and groundwater, and groundwater dynamics, have not been thoroughly studied. The lack of this knowledge may negatively impact the long-term strategic planning for sustainable groundwater resources management and may result in insufficient groundwater recharge and freshwater scarcity. It is essential to develop useful methods for a better understanding of hydrological processes in such data-sparse regions. The goal of this dissertation is to advance methodologies that can improve the understanding of fundamental hydrological processes in the VMD, based on the analyses of stable water isotopes and monitoring data. The thesis mainly focuses on the controlling processes of precipitation, the mechanism of surface–groundwater interaction, and the groundwater dynamics. These processes have not been fully addressed in the VMD so far. The thesis is based on statistical analyses of the isotopic data of Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation (GNIP), of meteorological and hydrological data from Vietnamese agencies, and of the stable water isotopes and monitoring data collected as part of this work. First, the controlling processes of precipitation were quantified by the combination of trajectory analysis, multi-factor linear regression, and relative importance analysis (hereafter, a model‐based statistical approach). The validity of this approach is confirmed by similar, but mainly qualitative results obtained in other studies. The total variation in precipitation isotopes (δ18O and δ2H) can be better explained by multiple linear regression (up to 80%) than single-factor linear regression (30%). The relative importance analysis indicates that atmospheric moisture regimes control precipitation isotopes rather than local climatic conditions. The most crucial factor is the upstream rainfall along the trajectories of air mass movement. However, the influences of regional and local climatic factors vary in importance over the seasons. The developed model‐based statistical approach is a robust tool for the interpretation of precipitation isotopes and could also be applied to understand the controlling processes of precipitation in other regions. Second, the concept of the two-component lumped-parameter model (LPM) in conjunction with stable water isotopes was applied to examine the surface–groundwater interaction in the VMD. A calibration framework was also set up to evaluate the behaviour, parameter identifiability, and uncertainties of two-component LPMs. The modelling results provided insights on the subsurface flow conditions, the recharge contributions, and the spatial variation of groundwater transit time. The subsurface flow conditions at the study site can be best represented by the linear-piston flow distribution. The contributions of the recharge sources change with distance to the river. The mean transit time (mTT) of riverbank infiltration increases with the length of the horizontal flow path and the decreasing gradient between river and groundwater. River water infiltrates horizontally mainly via the highly permeable aquifer, resulting in short mTTs (<40 weeks) for locations close to the river (<200 m). The vertical infiltration from precipitation takes place primarily via a low‐permeable overlying aquitard, resulting in considerably longer mTTs (>80 weeks). Notably, the transit time of precipitation infiltration is independent of the distance to the river. All these results are hydrologically plausible and could be quantified by the presented method for the first time. This study indicates that the highly complex mechanism of surface–groundwater interaction at riverbank infiltration systems can be conceptualized by exploiting two‐component LPMs. It is illustrated that the model concept can be used as a tool to investigate the hydrological functioning of mixing processes and the flow path of multiple water components in riverbank infiltration systems. Lastly, a suite of time series analysis approaches was applied to examine the groundwater dynamics in the VMD. The assessment was focused on the time-variant trends of groundwater levels (GWLs), the groundwater memory effect (representing the time that an aquifer holds water), and the hydraulic response between surface water and multi-layer alluvial aquifers. The analysis indicates that the aquifers act as low-pass filters to reduce the high‐frequency signals in the GWL variations, and limit the recharge to the deep groundwater. The groundwater abstraction has exceeded groundwater recharge between 1997 and 2017, leading to the decline of groundwater levels (0.01-0.55 m/year) in all considered aquifers in the VMD. The memory effect varies according to the geographical location, being shorter in shallow aquifers and flood-prone areas and longer in deep aquifers and coastal regions. Groundwater depth, season, and location primarily control the variation of the response time between the river and alluvial aquifers. These findings are important contributions to the hydrogeological literature of a little-known groundwater system in an alluvial setting. It is suggested that time series analysis can be used as an efficient tool to understand groundwater systems where resources are insufficient to develop a physical-based groundwater model. This doctoral thesis demonstrates that important aspects of hydrological processes can be understood by statistical analysis of stable water isotope and monitoring data. The approaches developed in this thesis can be easily transferred to regions in similar tropical environments, particularly those in alluvial settings. The results of the thesis can be used as a baseline for future isotope-based studies and contribute to the hydrogeological literature of little-known groundwater systems in the VMD.

