Schließen

§ 77b Antragsfrist

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wolfgang MitschGND
URL:https://beck-online.beck.de/Bcid/Y-400-W-MuekoStGB-G-StGB-P-77b
ISBN:978-3-406-74602-4
Title of parent work (German):Münchener Kommentar zum Strafgesetzbuch : §§ 38-79b
Publisher:C.H. Beck
Place of publishing:München
Editor(s):Bernd von Heintschel-Heinegg
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:German
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/16
Volume:2
Print run:4
Number of pages:15
First page:1657
Last Page:1671
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.