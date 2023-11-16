Schließen

Epigenomics and gene regulation in mammalian social systems

  • Social epigenomics is a new field of research that studies how the social environment shapes the epigenome and how in turn the epigenome modulates behavior. We focus on describing known gene-environment interactions (GEIs) and epigenetic mechanisms in different mammalian social systems. To illustrate how epigenetic mechanisms integrate GEls, we highlight examples where epigenetic mechanisms are associated with social behaviors and with their maintenance through neuroendocrine, locomotor, and metabolic responses. We discuss future research trajectories and open questions for the emerging field of social epigenomics in nonmodel and naturally occurring social systems. Finally, we outline the technological advances that aid the study of epigenetic mechanisms in the establishment of GEIs and vice versa.

Metadaten
Author details:Tania P. Guerrero, Jörns FickelORCiDGND, Sarah Benhaiem, Alexandra WeyrichORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/cz/zoaa005
ISSN:1674-5507
ISSN:2396-9814
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32440291
Title of parent work (English):Current zoology
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/25
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/11/16
Tag:DNA methylation; epigenetics; histone modification; rank; social status; social systems
Volume:66
Issue:3
Number of pages:13
First page:307
Last Page:319
Funding institution:Leibniz Competition Fund [SAW-2018-IZW-3-EpiRank]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

