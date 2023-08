KLIMAGRAR – Neue Methoden der Begleitforschung am Beispiel des klimagerechten Handelns in der Landwirtschaft

Research programs combine numerous actors with diverse backgrounds and scientific expertise in single or joint projects that are to a considerable extent conducted independently and remain largely unrelated. At a time when societal challenges such as global warming require interdisciplinary collaboration and solution-oriented approaches, research programs should strengthen networking and transfer processes. Implementing a project doing accompanying research that has a different set of tasks compared to usual research projects can help address this demand. The work of such a project can be shaped in three theoretical forms: (1) to complement the research projects by filling in content-related gaps, (2) to investigate and assess the ongoing processes within the research program compiling insights for future research design, or (3) to enhance synergies within the community supporting the cooperation between research projects. De facto, hybrid forms of these approaches are used. In this context, the present doctoral thesis is set to

Research programs combine numerous actors with diverse backgrounds and scientific expertise in single or joint projects that are to a considerable extent conducted independently and remain largely unrelated. At a time when societal challenges such as global warming require interdisciplinary collaboration and solution-oriented approaches, research programs should strengthen networking and transfer processes. Implementing a project doing accompanying research that has a different set of tasks compared to usual research projects can help address this demand. The work of such a project can be shaped in three theoretical forms: (1) to complement the research projects by filling in content-related gaps, (2) to investigate and assess the ongoing processes within the research program compiling insights for future research design, or (3) to enhance synergies within the community supporting the cooperation between research projects. De facto, hybrid forms of these approaches are used. In this context, the present doctoral thesis is set to enhance the existing methodology of accompanying research focusing on the following research questions: on what basis could the networking process be conducted most effectively? Which additional methodological elements should follow this networking process to reach an additional value that exceeds the sum of single project results? How could this additional value look and what role does the accompanying research project play? The first methodological element comprises the acquisition and processing of the initial data base. A ‘keywording’ process using semantic analysis of project-related texts provides an enormous amount of ‘index terms’ (keywords) that build the basis for networking approaches within this community. To organize these key data, a structured knowledge organization process has been implemented. This type of systematic or ‘controlled’ approach provides a structured subject catalogue. At the same time, these keywords were reassigned to the respective research projects as content-related attributes. Visualizing thematic overlaps between research projects is the essence of the second methodological element. Transferring this information into a network graph allows visualizing all research projects and identified keywords in relation to each other. Such a network graph demonstrates the closeness between research projects based on their topics and reveals thematic clusters that are suitable for joint workshops addressing stakeholders across different disciplines and fields. Based on this, element three comprises the organization and conduct of such workshops and other meeting formats focusing on, for example, transfer processes. The fourth methodological element is synthesis building. The synthesis process is conducted over the entire time of a research program and is used to integrate all kinds of partial, intermediate, or final results of the research projects as well as essential points derived from the different workshop formats. Eventually, this element is the means to frame recommendations with regard to future funding policy and research. This methodological approach has been elaborated during the ongoing processes of the accompanying research project KlimAgrar, which serves as case study in the present doctoral thesis. KlimAgrar’s thematic background in the field of climate action in agriculture is presented comprehensively in this thesis.

