Kantorovich-Rubinstein-Wasserstein distance between overlapping attractor and repeller
- We consider several examples of dynamical systems demonstrating overlapping attractor and repeller. These systems are constructed via introducing controllable dissipation to prototypic models with chaotic dynamics (Anosov cat map, Chirikov standard map, and incompressible three-dimensional flow of the ABC-type on a three-torus) and ergodic non-chaotic behavior (skew-shift map). We employ the Kantorovich-Rubinstein-Wasserstein distance to characterize the difference between the attractor and the repeller, in dependence on the dissipation level.
