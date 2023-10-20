Modified polytetrafluoroethylene
- Three poly(tetrafluoroethylene-hexafluoropropylene-vinylidenefluoride) (TFE-HFP-VDF or THV) terpolymers (Dyneon (R)) with different monomer ratios are investigated to demonstrate the concept of "modified" PTFE for space-charge electrets. HFP and VDF monomers distort the highly ordered PTFE molecules, which effectively enhances processability and adversely affects space-charge storage. Particularly, VDF component renders the material polar and probably also more conductive, partially undermining the space-charge-storage capabilities of PTFE. Nevertheless, the terpolymer THV815 with a TFE/HFP/VDF wt% ratio of 76.1/10.9/13 combines easy processability and relatively good space-charge stability. Our results shed light on novel concepts for space-charge electret materials with enhanced processing properties and reasonable charge-storage capabilities.
