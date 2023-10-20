Schließen

Inter- and intraspecific differences in rotifer fatty acid composition during acclimation to low-quality food

  Biochemical food quality constraints affect the performance of consumers and mediate trait variation among and within consumer species. To assess inter- and intraspecific differences in fatty acid retention and conversion in freshwater rotifers, we provided four strains of two closely related rotifer species,Brachionus calyciflorussensustricto andBrachionus fernandoi, with food algae differing in their fatty acid composition. The rotifers grazed for 5 days on eitherNannochloropsis limneticaorMonoraphidium minutum, two food algae with distinct polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) profiles, before the diets were switched to PUFA-freeSynechococcus elongatus, which was provided for three more days. We found between- and within-species differences in rotifer fatty acid compositions on the respective food sources and, in particular, highly specific acclimation reactions to the PUFA-free diet. The different reactions indicate inter- but also intraspecific differences in physiological traits, such as PUFA retention, allocation and bioconversion capacities, within the genusBrachionusthat are most likely accompanied by differences in their nutritional demands. Our data suggest that biochemical food quality constraints act differently on traits of closely related species and of strains of a particular species and thus might be involved in shaping ecological interactions and evolutionary processes. This article is part of the theme issue 'The next horizons for lipids as 'trophic biomarkers': evidence and significance of consumer modification of dietary fatty acids'.

Metadaten
Author details:Svenja SchälickeORCiDGND, Silvia Heim, Dominik Martin-CreuzburgORCiDGND, Alexander WackerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1098/rstb.2019.0644
ISSN:0962-8436
ISSN:1471-2970
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32536305
Title of parent work (English):Philosophical transactions of the Royal Society of London : B, Biological sciences
Publisher:Royal Society
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/10/20
Tag:Brachionus; PUFA composition; fatty acids; food quality; rotifer; strains; trait variation
Volume:375
Issue:1804
Article number:20190644
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [1704,; WA2445/11-1, MA5005/4-1, WA2445/15-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

