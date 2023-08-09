Reconstructing the Landscape Evolution of South Central Africa by Surface Exposure Dating of Waterfalls

The East African Rift System (EARS) is a significant example of active tectonics, which provides opportunities to examine the stages of continental faulting and landscape evolution. The southwest extension of the EARS is one of the most significant examples of active tectonics nowadays, however, seismotectonic research in the area has been scarce, despite the fundamental importance of neotectonics. Our first study area is located between the Northern Province of Zambia and the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lakes Mweru and Mweru Wantipa are part of the southwest extension of the EARS. Fault analysis reveals that, since the Miocene, movements along the active Mweru-Mweru Wantipa Fault System (MMFS) have been largely responsible for the reorganization of the landscape and the drainage patterns across the southwestern branch of the EARS. To investigate the spatial and temporal patterns of fluvial-lacustrine landscape development, we determined in-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al in a total of twenty-six

The East African Rift System (EARS) is a significant example of active tectonics, which provides opportunities to examine the stages of continental faulting and landscape evolution. The southwest extension of the EARS is one of the most significant examples of active tectonics nowadays, however, seismotectonic research in the area has been scarce, despite the fundamental importance of neotectonics. Our first study area is located between the Northern Province of Zambia and the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lakes Mweru and Mweru Wantipa are part of the southwest extension of the EARS. Fault analysis reveals that, since the Miocene, movements along the active Mweru-Mweru Wantipa Fault System (MMFS) have been largely responsible for the reorganization of the landscape and the drainage patterns across the southwestern branch of the EARS. To investigate the spatial and temporal patterns of fluvial-lacustrine landscape development, we determined in-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al in a total of twenty-six quartzitic bedrock samples that were collected from knickpoints across the Mporokoso Plateau (south of Lake Mweru) and the eastern part of the Kundelungu Plateau (north of Lake Mweru). Samples from the Mporokoso Plateau and close to the MMFS provide evidence of temporary burial. By contrast, surfaces located far from the MMFS appear to have remained uncovered since their initial exposure as they show consistent 10Be and 26Al exposure ages ranging up to ~830 ka. Reconciliation of the observed burial patterns with morphotectonic and stratigraphic analysis reveals the existence of an extensive paleo-lake during the Pleistocene. Through hypsometric analyses of the dated knickpoints, the potential maximum water level of the paleo-lake is constrained to ~1200 m asl (present lake lavel: 917 m asl). High denudation rates (up to ~40 mm ka-1) along the eastern Kundelungu Plateau suggest that footwall uplift, resulting from normal faulting, caused river incision, possibly controlling paleo-lake drainage. The lake level was reduced gradually reaching its current level at ~350 ka. Parallel to the MMFS in the north, the Upemba Fault System (UFS) extends across the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This part of our research is focused on the geomorphological behavior of the Kiubo Waterfalls. The waterfalls are the currently active knickpoint of the Lufira River, which flows into the Upemba Depression. Eleven bedrock samples along the Lufira River and its tributary stream, Luvilombo River, were collected. In-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al were used in order to constrain the K constant of the Stream Power Law equation. Constraining the K constant allowed us to calculate the knickpoint retreat rate of the Kiubo Waterfalls at ~0.096 m a-1. Combining the calculated retreat rate of the knickpoint with DNA sequencing from fish populations, we managed to present extrapolation models and estimate the location of the onset of the Kiubo Waterfalls, revealing its connection to the seismicity of the UFS.

