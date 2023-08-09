Reconstructing the Landscape Evolution of South Central Africa by Surface Exposure Dating of Waterfalls
- The East African Rift System (EARS) is a significant example of active tectonics, which provides opportunities to examine the stages of continental faulting and landscape evolution. The southwest extension of the EARS is one of the most significant examples of active tectonics nowadays, however, seismotectonic research in the area has been scarce, despite the fundamental importance of neotectonics. Our first study area is located between the Northern Province of Zambia and the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lakes Mweru and Mweru Wantipa are part of the southwest extension of the EARS. Fault analysis reveals that, since the Miocene, movements along the active Mweru-Mweru Wantipa Fault System (MMFS) have been largely responsible for the reorganization of the landscape and the drainage patterns across the southwestern branch of the EARS. To investigate the spatial and temporal patterns of fluvial-lacustrine landscape development, we determined in-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al in a total of twenty-sixThe East African Rift System (EARS) is a significant example of active tectonics, which provides opportunities to examine the stages of continental faulting and landscape evolution. The southwest extension of the EARS is one of the most significant examples of active tectonics nowadays, however, seismotectonic research in the area has been scarce, despite the fundamental importance of neotectonics. Our first study area is located between the Northern Province of Zambia and the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lakes Mweru and Mweru Wantipa are part of the southwest extension of the EARS. Fault analysis reveals that, since the Miocene, movements along the active Mweru-Mweru Wantipa Fault System (MMFS) have been largely responsible for the reorganization of the landscape and the drainage patterns across the southwestern branch of the EARS. To investigate the spatial and temporal patterns of fluvial-lacustrine landscape development, we determined in-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al in a total of twenty-six quartzitic bedrock samples that were collected from knickpoints across the Mporokoso Plateau (south of Lake Mweru) and the eastern part of the Kundelungu Plateau (north of Lake Mweru). Samples from the Mporokoso Plateau and close to the MMFS provide evidence of temporary burial. By contrast, surfaces located far from the MMFS appear to have remained uncovered since their initial exposure as they show consistent 10Be and 26Al exposure ages ranging up to ~830 ka. Reconciliation of the observed burial patterns with morphotectonic and stratigraphic analysis reveals the existence of an extensive paleo-lake during the Pleistocene. Through hypsometric analyses of the dated knickpoints, the potential maximum water level of the paleo-lake is constrained to ~1200 m asl (present lake lavel: 917 m asl). High denudation rates (up to ~40 mm ka-1) along the eastern Kundelungu Plateau suggest that footwall uplift, resulting from normal faulting, caused river incision, possibly controlling paleo-lake drainage. The lake level was reduced gradually reaching its current level at ~350 ka. Parallel to the MMFS in the north, the Upemba Fault System (UFS) extends across the southeastern Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This part of our research is focused on the geomorphological behavior of the Kiubo Waterfalls. The waterfalls are the currently active knickpoint of the Lufira River, which flows into the Upemba Depression. Eleven bedrock samples along the Lufira River and its tributary stream, Luvilombo River, were collected. In-situ cosmogenic 10Be and 26Al were used in order to constrain the K constant of the Stream Power Law equation. Constraining the K constant allowed us to calculate the knickpoint retreat rate of the Kiubo Waterfalls at ~0.096 m a-1. Combining the calculated retreat rate of the knickpoint with DNA sequencing from fish populations, we managed to present extrapolation models and estimate the location of the onset of the Kiubo Waterfalls, revealing its connection to the seismicity of the UFS.…
- Die südwestliche Ausdehnung des Ostafrikanischen Grabenbruchsystems (East African Rift System, EARS) ist eines der bedeutendsten Beispiele aktiver Tektonik heutzutage, welches die Möglichkeit bietet, die Phasen der kontinentalen Verwerfung und der Landschaftsentwicklung zu untersuchen. Allerdings ist seismotektonische Forschung in diesem Gebiet trotz der fundamentalen Bedeutung der Neotektonik nur in geringem Umfang durchgeführt worden. Unser erstes Untersuchungsgebiet befindet sich zwischen der Nordprovinz Sambias und der Provinz Katanga im südöstlichen Teil der Demokratischen Republik Kongo. Die Seen Mweru und Mweru Wantipa sind Teil der südwestlichen Ausdehnung des EARS. Verwerfungsanalysen zeigen, dass seit dem Miozän Bewegungen entlang des aktiven Mweru–Mweru-Wantipa-Verwerfungssystems (MMFS) maßgeblich für die Reorganisation der Landschaft und der Entwässerungsmuster im südwestlichen Zweig des EARS verantwortlich sind. Um die räumlichen und zeitlichen Muster der fluvial-lakustrischen Landschaftsentwicklung zu untersuchen, habenDie südwestliche Ausdehnung des Ostafrikanischen Grabenbruchsystems (East African Rift System, EARS) ist eines der bedeutendsten Beispiele aktiver Tektonik heutzutage, welches die Möglichkeit bietet, die Phasen der kontinentalen Verwerfung und der Landschaftsentwicklung zu untersuchen. Allerdings ist seismotektonische Forschung in diesem Gebiet trotz der fundamentalen Bedeutung der Neotektonik nur in geringem Umfang durchgeführt worden. Unser erstes Untersuchungsgebiet befindet sich zwischen der Nordprovinz Sambias und der Provinz Katanga im südöstlichen Teil der Demokratischen Republik Kongo. Die Seen Mweru und Mweru Wantipa sind Teil der südwestlichen Ausdehnung des EARS. Verwerfungsanalysen zeigen, dass seit dem Miozän Bewegungen entlang des aktiven Mweru–Mweru-Wantipa-Verwerfungssystems (MMFS) maßgeblich für die Reorganisation der Landschaft und der Entwässerungsmuster im südwestlichen Zweig des EARS verantwortlich sind. Um die räumlichen und zeitlichen Muster der fluvial-lakustrischen Landschaftsentwicklung zu untersuchen, haben wir in-situ kosmogenes 10Be und 26Al in insgesamt sechsundzwanzig Quarzit-Grundgesteinsproben bestimmt, die vorwiegend von Knickpunkten auf dem Mporokoso-Plateau (südlich des Mweru-Sees) und dem östlichen Teil des Kundelungu-Plateaus (nördlich des Mweru-Sees) gesammelt wurden. Proben vom Mporokoso-Plateau aus der Nähe des MMFS liefern Hinweise auf eine temporäre Bedeckung. Im Gegensatz dazu scheinen Oberflächen, die weit vom MMFS entfernt liegen, seit ihrer ersten Freilegung unbedeckt geblieben zu sein, da sie konsistente 10Be- und 26Al-Freilegungsalter bis zu ~830 ka aufweisen. Der Abgleich der beobachteten Bedeckungsmuster mit morphotektonischen und stratigraphischen Analysen zeigt die Existenz eines ausgedehnten Paläosees während des Pleistozäns. Durch hypsometrische Analysen der datierten Knickpunkte wird der potentielle maximale Wasserstand des Paläosees auf ~1200 m (heutige Seehöhe: 917 m) eingegrenzt. Hohe Denudationsraten (bis zu ~40 mm ka-1) entlang des östlichen Kundelungu-Plateaus deuten darauf hin, dass die durch normale Verwerfungen hervorgerufene Hebung des Fußes einen Flusseinschnitt verursachte, der möglicherweise die Entwässerung des Paläosees kontrollierte. Der Seespiegel wurde allmählich abgesenkt und erreichte sein heutiges Niveau bei ~350 ka. Parallel zum MMFS im Norden erstreckt sich das Upemba-Verwerfungssystem (UFS) über die südöstliche Katanga-Provinz der Demokratischen Republik Kongo. Dort konzentriert sich unsere Forschung auf das geomorphologische Verhalten der Kiubo-Wasserfälle. Diese Fälle sind der derzeit aktive Knickpunkt des Lufira-Flusses, der in die Upemba-Senke mündet. Elf Gesteinsproben entlang des Lufira-Flusses und seines Nebenflusses, des Luvilombo-Flusses, wurden gesammelt. In-situ kosmogenes 10Be und 26Al wurden verwendet, um die K-Konstante der „Strom-Power-Law“-Gleichung einzuschränken. Die Eingrenzung der K-Konstante ermöglichte uns die Berechnung der Rückzugsrate der Kiubo-Wasserfälle auf ~0,096 m a-1. Durch die Kombination der berechneten Rückzugsrate des Knickpunkts mit der DNA-Sequenzierung von Fischpopulationen konnten wir Extrapolationsmodelle formulieren und den Entstehungsort der Kiubo-Wasserfälle abschätzen. Diese Abschätzung legt einen Zusammenhang mit der Seismizität der UFS nahe.…
|Spyros-Christos OlivotosORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-601699
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-60169
|Rekonstruktion der Landschaftsentwicklung im südlichen Zentralafrika durch Datierung der Oberflächenexposition von Wasserfällen
|Damien DelvauxORCiD, Jörg ErzingerGND, Ralf HetzelORCiD
|Jörg Erzinger, Samuel Niedermann, Silke Merchel
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2023/08/07
|2023
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2022/11/18
|2023/08/07
|Geochronologie; Knickpunkt; Knickpunkt-Rückzug; Kosmogene Nuklide; Landschaftsentwicklung; Neotektonik; Ostafrikanisches Grabensystem; Paläo-See Mweru; Quartär
Cosmogenic nuclides; East African Rift System; Geochronology; Knickpoint; Knickpoint retreat; Landscape Evolution; Neotectonics; Quaternary; Stream Power Law; paleo-lake Mweru
|159
|TG 4600, TP 7600, TH 1284
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International