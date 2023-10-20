Schließen

Transformation rules with nested application conditions

  Recently, initial conflicts were introduced in the framework of M-adhesive categories as an important optimization of critical pairs. In particular, they represent a proper subset such that each conflict is represented in a minimal context by a unique initial one. The theory of critical pairs has been extended in the framework of M-adhesive categories to rules with nested application conditions (ACs), restricting the applicability of a rule and generalizing the well-known negative application conditions. A notion of initial conflicts for rules with ACs does not exist yet. In this paper, on the one hand, we extend the theory of initial conflicts in the framework of M-adhesive categories to transformation rules with ACs. They represent a proper subset again of critical pairs for rules with ACs, and represent each conflict in a minimal context uniquely. They are moreover symbolic because we can show that in general no finite and complete set of conflicts for rules with ACs exists. On the other hand, we show that critical pairs are minimally M-complete, whereas initial conflicts are minimally complete. Finally, we introduce important special cases of rules with ACs for which we can obtain finite, minimally (M-)complete sets of conflicts.

Author details:Leen LambersORCiDGND, Fernando OrejasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tcs.2021.07.023
ISSN:0304-3975
ISSN:1879-2294
Title of parent work (English):Theoretical computer science
Subtitle (English):critical pairs, initial conflicts & minimality
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/20
Tag:Application; Critical pairs; Graph transformation; Initial conflicts; conditions
Volume:884
Number of pages:24
First page:44
Last Page:67
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert

