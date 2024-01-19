Schließen

Obituary of George A.F. Roberts (1939-2018)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bruno MoerschbacherORCiDGND, Małgorzata JaworskaGND, Martin G. PeterGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.reactfunctpolym.2020.104711
ISSN:1381-5148
ISSN:1873-166X
Title of parent work (English):Reactive & functional polymers
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/02
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/19
Volume:156
Article number:104711
Number of pages:3
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.