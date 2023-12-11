Exact finite-dimensional reduction for a population of noisy oscillators and its link to Ott-Antonsen and Watanabe-Strogatz theories

Populations of globally coupled phase oscillators are described in the thermodynamic limit by kinetic equations for the distribution densities or, equivalently, by infinite hierarchies of equations for the order parameters. Ott and Antonsen [Chaos 18, 037113 (2008)] have found an invariant finite-dimensional subspace on which the dynamics is described by one complex variable per population. For oscillators with Cauchy distributed frequencies or for those driven by Cauchy white noise, this subspace is weakly stable and, thus, describes the asymptotic dynamics. Here, we report on an exact finite-dimensional reduction of the dynamics outside of the Ott-Antonsen subspace. We show that the evolution from generic initial states can be reduced to that of three complex variables, plus a constant function. For identical noise-free oscillators, this reduction corresponds to the Watanabe-Strogatz system of equations [Watanabe and Strogatz, Phys. Rev. Lett. 70, 2391 (1993)]. We discuss how the reduced system can be used to explore the transient

Populations of globally coupled phase oscillators are described in the thermodynamic limit by kinetic equations for the distribution densities or, equivalently, by infinite hierarchies of equations for the order parameters. Ott and Antonsen [Chaos 18, 037113 (2008)] have found an invariant finite-dimensional subspace on which the dynamics is described by one complex variable per population. For oscillators with Cauchy distributed frequencies or for those driven by Cauchy white noise, this subspace is weakly stable and, thus, describes the asymptotic dynamics. Here, we report on an exact finite-dimensional reduction of the dynamics outside of the Ott-Antonsen subspace. We show that the evolution from generic initial states can be reduced to that of three complex variables, plus a constant function. For identical noise-free oscillators, this reduction corresponds to the Watanabe-Strogatz system of equations [Watanabe and Strogatz, Phys. Rev. Lett. 70, 2391 (1993)]. We discuss how the reduced system can be used to explore the transient dynamics of perturbed ensembles. Published under an exclusive license by AIP Publishing.

