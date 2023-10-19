Technology-based interventions as an approach to treating apathy in people with dementia
|Author details:
|Friederike DeekenORCiDGND, Michael Armin RappORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1041610222000035
|ISSN:
|1741-203X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35034673
|Title of parent work (English):
|International psychogeriatrics : the official journal of the International Psychogeriatric Association
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/17
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/10/19
|Volume:
|34
|Issue:
|2
|Article number:
|S1041610222000035
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|95
|Last Page:
|96
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert