Naturalising perceived otherness

  • This essay takes an Anglophone Cultural Studies approach to reflect on the interdependence among as well as the individual (implicit) impact of the elements constituting our (embodied) power structures. These are, e.g., bodily experience/s such as shame and fear, everyday and institutional discourses and practices, but also manifestations of differences and particularities that we transform into phenomena such as “norms”, “binary systems” and “binary organisations”. The analysis of seemingly cyclic “Othering processes” and patterns of violence shows how people who identify as trans*, inter*, or non-binary have to live through and embody epistemological, emotional, and/or physical violence. At the same time, the descriptions illustrate numberless potential forms of resistance and change.

Author details:Melinda Niehus-Kettler
Subtitle (English):Embodied patterns of violence
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/06/19
Publication year:2023
Tag:LGTBQI+ communities; Othering; abuse cycles; binary systems; embodied power structures; embodiment; patterns of violence; percept cycles; punishment; resistance
Source:Verlag Barbara Budrich, 2023, pp. 57–74. JSTOR, https://doi.org/10.2307/jj.4163724.7
