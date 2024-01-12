Schließen

Transport of arsenolipids to the milk of a nursing mother after consuming salmon fish

  • Objective: We address two questions relevant to infants' exposure to potentially toxic arsenolipids, namely, are the arsenolipids naturally present in fish transported intact to a mother's milk, and what is the efficiency of this transport. Methods: We investigated the transport of arsenolipids and other arsenic species present in fish to mother's milk by analyzing the milk of a single nursing mother at 15 sampling times over a 3-day period after she had consumed a meal of salmon. Total arsenic values were obtained by elemental mass spectrometry, and arsenic species were measured by HPLC coupled to both elemental and molecular mass spectrometry. Results: Total arsenic increased from background levels (0.1 mu g As kg(-1)) to a peak value of 1.72 lig As kg(-1) eight hours after the fish meal. The pattern for arsenolipids was similar to that of total arsenic, increasing from undetectable background levels (< 0.01 mu g As kg(-1)) to a peak after eight hours of 0.45 mu g As kg(-1). Most of the remaining total arsenic in theObjective: We address two questions relevant to infants' exposure to potentially toxic arsenolipids, namely, are the arsenolipids naturally present in fish transported intact to a mother's milk, and what is the efficiency of this transport. Methods: We investigated the transport of arsenolipids and other arsenic species present in fish to mother's milk by analyzing the milk of a single nursing mother at 15 sampling times over a 3-day period after she had consumed a meal of salmon. Total arsenic values were obtained by elemental mass spectrometry, and arsenic species were measured by HPLC coupled to both elemental and molecular mass spectrometry. Results: Total arsenic increased from background levels (0.1 mu g As kg(-1)) to a peak value of 1.72 lig As kg(-1) eight hours after the fish meal. The pattern for arsenolipids was similar to that of total arsenic, increasing from undetectable background levels (< 0.01 mu g As kg(-1)) to a peak after eight hours of 0.45 mu g As kg(-1). Most of the remaining total arsenic in the milk was accounted for by arsenobetaine. The major arsenolipids in the salmon were arsenic hydrocarbons (AsHCs; 55 % of total arsenolipids), and these compounds were also the dominant arsenolipids in the milk where they contributed over 90 % of the total arsenolipids. Conclusions: Our study has shown that ca 2-3 % of arsenic hydrocarbons, natural constituents of fish, can be directly transferred unchanged to the milk of a nursing mother. In view of the potential neurotoxicity of AsHCs, the effects of these compounds on the brain developmental stage of infants need to be investigated.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Chan XiongORCiD, Michael StibollerORCiD, Ronald A. GlabonjatORCiD, Jaqueline Rieger, Lhiam PatonORCiD, Kevin A. Francesconi
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2020.126502
ISSN:0946-672X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32344278
Title of parent work (English):Journal of trace elements in medicine and biology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/12
Tag:HPLC/HR-ESMS; HPLC/ICPMS; arsenolipids; human milk; salmon fish
Volume:61
Article number:126502
Number of pages:6
Funding institution:Austrian Science FundAustrian Science Fund (FWF) [FWF I2412-B21, FWF; J-4315-B21]; NAWI Graz
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

