The object-specific flood damage database HOWAS 21

  • The Flood Damage Database HOWAS 21 contains object-specific flood damage data resulting from fluvial, pluvial and groundwater flooding. The datasets incorporate various variables of flood hazard, exposure, vulnerability and direct tangible damage at properties from several economic sectors. The main purpose of development of HOWAS 21 was to support forensic flood analysis and the derivation of flood damage models. HOWAS 21 was first developed for Germany and currently almost exclusively contains datasets from Germany. However, its scope has recently been enlarged with the aim to serve as an international flood damage database; e.g. its web application is now available in German and English. This paper presents the recent advancements of HOWAS 21 and highlights exemplary analyses to demonstrate the use of HOWAS 21 flood damage data. The data applications indicate a large potential of the database for fostering a better understanding and estimation of the consequences of flooding.

Author details:Patric KellermannORCiDGND, Kai SchröterORCiDGND, Annegret Henriette ThiekenORCiDGND, Sören-Nils Haubrock, Heidi KreibichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/nhess-20-2503-2020
Date of first publication:2020/09/22
