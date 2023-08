Essays on Crisis and Change From a Management-Accounting Perspective

This cumulative doctoral thesis consists of five empirical studies examining various aspects of crisis and change from a management-accounting perspective. Within the first study, a bibliometric analysis is conducted. More precisely, based on publications between the financial crisis (since 2007) and the COVID-19 crisis (starting in 2020), the crisis literature in management accounting is investigated to uncover the most influential aspects of the field and to analyze the theoretical foundations of the literature. Moreover, this investigation also serves to identify future research streams and to provide starting points for future research. Based on a survey, the second study investigates the impact of several management-accounting tools on organizational resilience and its effect on a company’s competitive advantage during a crisis. The results show that their target-oriented use positively influences organizational resilience and contributes to the company’s competitive advantage during the crisis. The third study provides a more

This cumulative doctoral thesis consists of five empirical studies examining various aspects of crisis and change from a management-accounting perspective. Within the first study, a bibliometric analysis is conducted. More precisely, based on publications between the financial crisis (since 2007) and the COVID-19 crisis (starting in 2020), the crisis literature in management accounting is investigated to uncover the most influential aspects of the field and to analyze the theoretical foundations of the literature. Moreover, this investigation also serves to identify future research streams and to provide starting points for future research. Based on a survey, the second study investigates the impact of several management-accounting tools on organizational resilience and its effect on a company’s competitive advantage during a crisis. The results show that their target-oriented use positively influences organizational resilience and contributes to the company’s competitive advantage during the crisis. The third study provides a more detailed view on the relationship between budgeting and risk management and their benefit for companies in times of crisis. For this purpose, the relationship between the relevance of budgeting functions and risk management in the company and the corresponding impact on company performance are investigated. The results show a positive relationship. However, a crisis can also affect the relationship between the company and its shareholders: Thus, the fourth study – based on publicly available data and a survey – examines the consequences of virtual annual general meetings on shareholder rights. The results show that, temporarily, particularly the right to information was severely restricted. For the following year, this problem was fixed, and ultimately, the virtual option was introduced permanently. The crisis has thus brought about a lasting change. But not only crises cause changes: The fifth study, also based on survey data, investigates the changes in the role of management accountants caused by digitalization. More precisely, it investigates how management accountants deal with tasks that are considered outdated and unattractive. The results of the study show that different types of personalities also act differently as far as the willingness to do those unattractive tasks is concerned, and career ambitions also influence that willingness. In addition to this, the results provide insights into the motivation of management accountants to conduct tasks and thus counteract existing assumptions based on stereotypes and clichés circulating within the research community.

