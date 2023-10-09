Schließen

Assessment of counseling self-efficacy

  Background: Many authors regard counseling self-efficacy (CSE) as important in therapist development and training. The purpose of this study was to examine the factor structure, reliability, and validity of the German version of the Counselor Activity Self-Efficacy Scales-Revised (CASES-R). Method: The sample consisted of 670 German psychotherapy trainees, who completed an online survey. We examined the factor structure by applying exploratory and confirmatory factor analysis to the instrument as a whole. Results: A bifactor-exploratory structural equation modeling model with one general and five specific factors provided the best fit to the data. Omega hierarchical coefficients indicated optimal reliability for the general factor, acceptable reliability for the Action Skills-Revised (AS-R) factor, and insufficient estimates for the remaining factors. The CASES-R scales yielded significant correlations with related measures, but also with therapeutic orientations. Conclusion: We found support for the reliability and validity of the German CASES-R. However, the subdomains (except AS-R) should be interpreted with caution, and we do not recommend the CASES-R for comparisons between psychotherapeutic orientations.

Author details:Daniela Hahn, Florian WeckORCiDGND, Michael WitthöftORCiDGND, Franziska KühneORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2021.780088
Subtitle (English):validation of the German Counselor Activity self-efficacy scales-revised
Tag:assessment; counseling self-efficacy; counselor activity self-efficacy scales; factor structure; psychotherapy training; validation
