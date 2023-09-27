Schließen

Filigree in the surroundings of polar crown and high-latitude filaments

  High-resolution observations of polar crown and high-latitude filaments are scarce. We present a unique sample of such filaments observed in high-resolution H alpha narrow-band filtergrams and broad-band images, which were obtained with a new fast camera system at the Vacuum Tower Telescope (VTT), Tenerife, Spain. The Chromospheric Telescope (ChroTel) provided full-disk context observations in H alpha, CaiiK, and Hei 10830 angstrom. The Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) and the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) on board the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) provided line-of-sight magnetograms and ultraviolet (UV) 1700 angstrom filtergrams, respectively. We study filigree in the vicinity of polar crown and high-latitude filaments and relate their locations to magnetic concentrations at the filaments' footpoints. Bright points are a well studied phenomenon in the photosphere at low latitudes, but they were not yet studied in the quiet network close to the poles. We examine size, area, and eccentricity of bright points and find that their morphology is very similar to their counterparts at lower latitudes, but their sizes and areas are larger. Bright points at the footpoints of polar crown filaments are preferentially located at stronger magnetic flux concentrations, which are related to bright regions at the border of supergranules as observed in UV filtergrams. Examining the evolution of bright points on three consecutive days reveals that their amount increases while the filament decays, which indicates they impact the equilibrium of the cool plasma contained in filaments.

Metadaten
Author details:Andrea DierckeORCiDGND, Christoph KuckeinORCiDGND, Meetu VermaORCiDGND, Carsten DenkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11207-021-01776-7
ISSN:0038-0938
ISSN:1573-093X
Title of parent work (English):Solar physics : a journal for solar and solar-stellar research and the study of solar terrestrial physics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/09/27
Tag:Chromosphere; Granulation; Magnetic fields; Photosphere; Prominences; Quiescent; Quiet
Volume:296
Issue:2
Article number:35
Number of pages:25
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [DE 787/5-1, VE 1112/1-1]; European CommissionEuropean CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre [824064, 824135]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

