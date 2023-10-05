Schließen

Integration of relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data in a metabolic model pinpoints effects of ribosome biogenesis defects on Arabidopsis thaliana metabolism

  • Ribosome biogenesis is tightly associated to plant metabolism due to the usage of ribosomes in the synthesis of proteins necessary to drive metabolic pathways. Given the central role of ribosome biogenesis in cell physiology, it is important to characterize the impact of different components involved in this process on plant metabolism. Double mutants of the Arabidopsis thaliana cytosolic 60S maturation factors REIL1 and REIL2 do not resume growth after shift to moderate 10 degrees C chilling conditions. To gain mechanistic insights into the metabolic effects of this ribosome biogenesis defect on metabolism, we developed TC-iReMet2, a constraint-based modelling approach that integrates relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data to predict differential fluxes on a genome-scale level. We employed TC-iReMet2 with metabolomics and transcriptomics data from the Arabidopsis Columbia 0 wild type and the reil1-1 reil2-1 double mutant before and after cold shift. We identified reactions and pathways that are highly altered in aRibosome biogenesis is tightly associated to plant metabolism due to the usage of ribosomes in the synthesis of proteins necessary to drive metabolic pathways. Given the central role of ribosome biogenesis in cell physiology, it is important to characterize the impact of different components involved in this process on plant metabolism. Double mutants of the Arabidopsis thaliana cytosolic 60S maturation factors REIL1 and REIL2 do not resume growth after shift to moderate 10 degrees C chilling conditions. To gain mechanistic insights into the metabolic effects of this ribosome biogenesis defect on metabolism, we developed TC-iReMet2, a constraint-based modelling approach that integrates relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data to predict differential fluxes on a genome-scale level. We employed TC-iReMet2 with metabolomics and transcriptomics data from the Arabidopsis Columbia 0 wild type and the reil1-1 reil2-1 double mutant before and after cold shift. We identified reactions and pathways that are highly altered in a mutant relative to the wild type. These pathways include the Calvin-Benson cycle, photorespiration, gluconeogenesis, and glycolysis. Our findings also indicated differential NAD(P)/NAD(P)H ratios after cold shift. TC-iReMet2 allows for mechanistic hypothesis generation and interpretation of system biology experiments related to metabolic fluxes on a genome-scale level.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christopher Pries, Zahra Razaghi-MoghadamORCiD, Joachim KopkaORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84114-y
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33637852
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Macmillan Publishers Limited, part of Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/26
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/10/05
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:4787
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.