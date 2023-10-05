Integration of relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data in a metabolic model pinpoints effects of ribosome biogenesis defects on Arabidopsis thaliana metabolism

Ribosome biogenesis is tightly associated to plant metabolism due to the usage of ribosomes in the synthesis of proteins necessary to drive metabolic pathways. Given the central role of ribosome biogenesis in cell physiology, it is important to characterize the impact of different components involved in this process on plant metabolism. Double mutants of the Arabidopsis thaliana cytosolic 60S maturation factors REIL1 and REIL2 do not resume growth after shift to moderate 10 degrees C chilling conditions. To gain mechanistic insights into the metabolic effects of this ribosome biogenesis defect on metabolism, we developed TC-iReMet2, a constraint-based modelling approach that integrates relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data to predict differential fluxes on a genome-scale level. We employed TC-iReMet2 with metabolomics and transcriptomics data from the Arabidopsis Columbia 0 wild type and the reil1-1 reil2-1 double mutant before and after cold shift. We identified reactions and pathways that are highly altered in a

Ribosome biogenesis is tightly associated to plant metabolism due to the usage of ribosomes in the synthesis of proteins necessary to drive metabolic pathways. Given the central role of ribosome biogenesis in cell physiology, it is important to characterize the impact of different components involved in this process on plant metabolism. Double mutants of the Arabidopsis thaliana cytosolic 60S maturation factors REIL1 and REIL2 do not resume growth after shift to moderate 10 degrees C chilling conditions. To gain mechanistic insights into the metabolic effects of this ribosome biogenesis defect on metabolism, we developed TC-iReMet2, a constraint-based modelling approach that integrates relative metabolomics and transcriptomics time-course data to predict differential fluxes on a genome-scale level. We employed TC-iReMet2 with metabolomics and transcriptomics data from the Arabidopsis Columbia 0 wild type and the reil1-1 reil2-1 double mutant before and after cold shift. We identified reactions and pathways that are highly altered in a mutant relative to the wild type. These pathways include the Calvin-Benson cycle, photorespiration, gluconeogenesis, and glycolysis. Our findings also indicated differential NAD(P)/NAD(P)H ratios after cold shift. TC-iReMet2 allows for mechanistic hypothesis generation and interpretation of system biology experiments related to metabolic fluxes on a genome-scale level.

