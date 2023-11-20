Art. 34 ff. AEUV (Warenverkehrsfreiheit)
|Author details:
|Andreas MusilGND
|URL:
|https://beck-online.beck.de/Bcid/Y-400-W-MusilWeberGrelletHdBEuropStR
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-77808-7
|Title of parent work (German):
|Europäisches Steuerrecht : Kommentar
|Publisher:
|C.H. Beck
|Place of publishing:
|München
|Editor(s):
|Andreas Musil, Heinrich Weber-Grellet
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2023/11/20
|Print run:
|2
|Number of pages:
|4
|First page:
|67
|Last Page:
|70
|Source:
|https://beck-online.beck.de/Bcid/Y-400-W-MusilWeberGrelletHdBEuropStR-GL-ud2-NAME-glossary2
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht