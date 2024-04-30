Schließen

No matter what the name, we're all the same?

  Sharing marketplaces emerged as the new Holy Grail of value creation by enabling exchanges between strangers. Identity reveal, encouraged by platforms, cuts both ways: While inducing pre-transaction confidence, it is suspected of backfiring on the information senders with its discriminative potential. This study employs a discrete choice experiment to explore the role of names as signifiers of discriminative peculiarities and the importance of accompanying cues in peer choices of a ridesharing offer. We quantify users' preferences for quality signals in monetary terms and evidence comparative disadvantage of Middle Eastern descent male names for drivers and co-travelers. It translates into a lower willingness to accept and pay for an offer. Market simulations confirm the robustness of the findings. Further, we discover that females are choosier and include more signifiers of involuntary personal attributes in their decision-making. Price discounts and positive information only partly compensate for the initial disadvantage, and identity concealment is perceived negatively.

Metadaten
Author details:Olga AbramovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12525-021-00505-z
ISSN:1019-6781
ISSN:1422-8890
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35602118
Title of parent work (English):Electronic markets
Subtitle (English):examining ethnic online discrimination in ridesharing marketplaces
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/26
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/30
Tag:discrete choice experiment; discrimination; racism; sharing economy; social inclusion; stated preferences
Volume:32
Number of pages:28
First page:1419
Last Page:1446
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 171

