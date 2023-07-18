Schließen

Die Treuhandanstalt in Brandenburg

Metadaten
Author details:Wolf-Rüdiger Knoll
ISBN:978-3-96289-173-2
Title of parent work (German):Studie zur Geschichte der Treuhandandstalt
Subtitle (German):regionale Privatiesierungspraxis 1990-2000
Publisher:Ch. Links
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Dierk HoffmannGND, Michael Schwartz
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/07/22
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2021/10/22
Release date:2023/07/18
Number of pages:703
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands

