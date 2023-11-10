Schließen

Age and ability differentiation in children

  • Differentiation hypotheses concern changes in the structural organization of cognitive abilities that depend on the level of general intelligence (ability differentiation) or age (developmental differentiation). Part 1 of this article presents a review of the literature on ability and developmental differentiation effects in children, revealing the need for studies that examine both effects simultaneously in this age group with appropriate statistical methods. Part 2 presents an empirical study in which nonlinear factor analytic models were applied to the standardization sample (N = 2,619 German elementary schoolchildren; 48% female; age: M = 8.8 years, SD = 1.2, range 6-12 years) of the THINK 1-4 intelligence test to investigate ability differentiation, developmental differentiation, and their interaction. The sample was nationally representative regarding age, gender, urbanization, and geographic location of residence but not regarding parents' education and migration background (overrepresentation of children with more educatedDifferentiation hypotheses concern changes in the structural organization of cognitive abilities that depend on the level of general intelligence (ability differentiation) or age (developmental differentiation). Part 1 of this article presents a review of the literature on ability and developmental differentiation effects in children, revealing the need for studies that examine both effects simultaneously in this age group with appropriate statistical methods. Part 2 presents an empirical study in which nonlinear factor analytic models were applied to the standardization sample (N = 2,619 German elementary schoolchildren; 48% female; age: M = 8.8 years, SD = 1.2, range 6-12 years) of the THINK 1-4 intelligence test to investigate ability differentiation, developmental differentiation, and their interaction. The sample was nationally representative regarding age, gender, urbanization, and geographic location of residence but not regarding parents' education and migration background (overrepresentation of children with more educated parents, underrepresentation of children with migration background). The results showed no consistent evidence for the presence of differentiation effects or their interaction. Instead, different patterns were observed for figural, numerical, and verbal reasoning. Implications for the construction of intelligence tests, the assessment of intelligence in children, and for theories of cognitive development are discussed.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Moritz Lion BreitORCiDGND, Martin BrunnerORCiDGND, Franzis PreckelGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1037/dev0001147
ISSN:0012-1649
ISSN:1939-0599
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33539120
Title of parent work (English):Developmental psychology
Subtitle (English):a review and empirical investigation
Publisher:American Psychological Association
Place of publishing:Richmond, Va. [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2023/11/10
Tag:SLODR; ability differentiation; age differentiation; childhood; intelligence
Volume:57
Issue:3
Number of pages:22
First page:325
Last Page:346
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

