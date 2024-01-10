Solid-phase microcontact printing for precise patterning of rough surfaces
We present a microcontact printing (mu CP) routine suitable to introduce defined (sub-) microscale patterns on surface substrates exhibiting a high capillary activity and receptive to a silane-based chemistry. This is achieved by transferring functional trivalent alkoxysilanes, such as (3-aminopropyl)-triethoxysilane (APTES) as a low-molecular weight ink via reversible covalent attachment to polymer brushes grafted from elastomeric polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) stamps. The brushes consist of poly{N-[tris(hydroxymethyl)-methyl]acrylamide} (PTrisAAm) synthesized by reversible addition-fragmentation chain-transfer (RAFT)-polymerization and used for immobilization of the alkoxysilane-based ink by substituting the alkoxy moieties with polymer-bound hydroxyl groups. Upon physical contact of the silane-carrying polymers with surfaces, the conjugated silane transfers to the substrate, thus completely suppressing ink-flow and, in turn, maximizing printing accuracy even for otherwise not addressable substrate topographies. We provide a concisely conducted investigation on polymer brush formation using atomic force microscopy (AFM) and ellipsometry as well as ink immobilization utilizing two-dimensional proton nuclear Overhauser enhancement spectroscopy (H-1-H-1-NOESY-NMR). We analyze the mu CP process by printing onto Si-wafers and show how even distinctively rough surfaces can be addressed, which otherwise represent particularly challenging substrates.
|Author details:
|Pinar Akarsu, Richard Grobe, Julius Nowaczyk, Matthias HartliebORCiDGND, Stefan ReinickeORCiD, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Marcel SperlingGND, Martin ReifarthORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsapm.1c00024
|ISSN:
|2637-6105
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34056615
|Title of parent work (English):
|ACS applied polymer materials
|Subtitle (English):
|using polymer-tethered elastomeric stamps for the transfer of reactive silanes
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/04/07
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/01/10
|Tag:
|PDMS surface grafting; capillary-active substrates; microcontact printing; shuttled RAFT-polymerization; silane chemistry; surface patterning
|Volume:
|3
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|2420
|Last Page:
|2431
|Funding institution:
|European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC)European Commission [648365]; DFG (Emmy-Noether-Program)German Research Foundation (DFG) [HA 7725/2-1]; University of Potsdam
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International