Narcissus and Echo

  • George Eliot’s late novel Daniel Deronda tackles big, fundamental political questions that radiate from the societal circumstances of the novel’s production and reach deep into our present-day life. The novel critically analyses the capitalistic, morally flawed and standard-less English society and narrates the title hero’s proto-Zionist mission to found a Jewish nation that re-establishes history, meaning and ethical values. This study attempts to trace the novel’s two models of society and time by bringing them into resonance with the myth of Narcissus and Echo famously rendered by Ovid. The unloving, self-referential, visual Narcissus is read as the model for the capitalistic world of spectacle and speculation. Echo’s loving, memory-bearing voice forms an important part in the construction of the sublating unity of the Jewish nation-to-come. Guided by this resonance between George Eliot’s novel and Ovid’s myth pieces of critical theory and philosophy are woven into the study’s fabric. The resulting analysis dissects andGeorge Eliot’s late novel Daniel Deronda tackles big, fundamental political questions that radiate from the societal circumstances of the novel’s production and reach deep into our present-day life. The novel critically analyses the capitalistic, morally flawed and standard-less English society and narrates the title hero’s proto-Zionist mission to found a Jewish nation that re-establishes history, meaning and ethical values. This study attempts to trace the novel’s two models of society and time by bringing them into resonance with the myth of Narcissus and Echo famously rendered by Ovid. The unloving, self-referential, visual Narcissus is read as the model for the capitalistic world of spectacle and speculation. Echo’s loving, memory-bearing voice forms an important part in the construction of the sublating unity of the Jewish nation-to-come. Guided by this resonance between George Eliot’s novel and Ovid’s myth pieces of critical theory and philosophy are woven into the study’s fabric. The resulting analysis dissects and deconstructs the novel’s fascinating and highly complex patterns of conditions of possibility for the fabrication of the redeeming Jewish nation, the very same conditions that the novel presents as the conditions of possibility for narrating a meaningful story.show moreshow less

  Narcissus and Echo

Author details:Johannes UngelenkORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-599966
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59996
ISSN:1866-8380
Subtitle (English):A Political Reading of George Eliot's Daniel Deronda
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (186)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Year of first publication:2012
Publication year:2012
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/19
Issue:186
Number of pages:142
Source:Ungelenk, Johannes: Narcissus and Echo: A Political Reading of George Eliot’s Daniel Deronda / Johannes Ungelenk. – Trier : WVT Wissenschaftlicher Verlag Trier, 2012 (Horizonte ; 42). - ISBN 978-3-86821-416-1
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 82 Englische, altenglische Literaturen / 820 Englische, altenglische Literaturen
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

