A Pichia pastoris surface display system for the efficient screening of high-producing antibody clones

Pichia pastoris (syn. Komagataella phaffi) is a distinguished expression system widely used in industrial production processes. Recent molecular research has focused on numerous approaches to increase recombinant protein yield in P. pastoris. For example, the design of expression vectors and synthetic genetic elements, gene copy number optimization, or co-expression of helper proteins (transcription factors, chaperones, etc.). However, high clonal variability of transformants and low screening throughput have hampered significant success. To enhance screening capacities, display-based methodologies inherit the potential for efficient isolation of producer clones via fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). Therefore, this study focused on developing a novel clone selection method that is based on the non-covalent attachment of Fab fragments on the P. pastoris cell surface to be applicable for FACS. Initially, a P. pastoris display system was developed, which is a prerequisite for the surface capture of secreted Fabs. A Design of Experiments approach was applied to analyze the influence of various genetic elements on antibody fragment display. The combined P. pastoris formaldehyde dehydrogenase promoter (PFLD1), Saccharomyces cerevisiae invertase 2 signal peptide (ScSUC2), - agglutinin (ScSAG1) anchor protein, and the ARS of Kluyveromyces lactis (panARS) conferred highest display levels. Subsequently, eight single-chain variable fragments (scFv) specific for the constant part of the Fab heavy or light chain were individually displayed in P. pastoris. Among the tested scFvs, the anti-human CH1 IgG domain scFv allowed the most efficient Fab capture detected by flow cytometry. Irrespective of the Fab sequence, exogenously added as well as simultaneously secreted Fabs were successfully captured on the cell surface. Furthermore, Fab secretion capacities were shown to correlate to the level of surface-bound Fabs as demonstrated for characterized producer clones. Flow-sorted clones presenting high amounts of Fabs showed an increase in median Fab titers (factor of 21 to 49) compared to unsorted clones when screened in deep-well plates. For selected candidates, improved functional Fab yields of sorted cells vs. unsorted cells were confirmed in an upscaled shake flask production. Since the scFv capture matrix was encoded on an episomal plasmid with inherently unstable autonomously replicating sequences (ARS), efficient plasmid curing was observed after removing the selective pressure. Hence, sorted clones could be immediately used for production without the need to modify the expression host or vector. The resulting switchable display/secretion system provides a streamlined approach for the isolation of Fab producers and subsequent Fab production.

