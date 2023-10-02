Neubeginn: Wie aus der Königlichen Seehandlungs-Societät und Preußischen Staatsbank die Kultur und Wissenschaft fördernde Stiftung Preußische Seehandlung wurde
- Die Geschichte der Preußischen Seehandlung als Institut für Handels- und Gewerbeförderung ist nur partiell erforscht. Vor allem für die Jahrzehnte nach 1870, als die Seehandlung zur preußischen Staatsbank wurde, bleibt vieles unbekannt. Mit Alliiertem Kontrollratsbeschluss vom 15. Februar 1947 wurden das Land Preußen und auch die Seehandlung aufgelöst. Die Abwicklung der Geschäfte dauerte bis 1983. Mit dem Restvermögen wurde die heute existierende Stiftung gegründet, die sich der Förderung von Wissenschaft und Forschung, Kunst und Kultur widmet. Die von der Stiftung geförderten Aktivitäten reichen von Wissenschafts- und Literaturstipendien über den Ankauf von Nachlässen und Sammlungen bis hin zu Kulturpreisen, v.a. dem Theaterpreis Berlin.
- The research on the history of the Preußische Seehandlung as an organization of business promotion has only been partially begun. Especially for the decades after 1870, when the Seehandlung finally became the state bank, much remains unknown. In 1947, the allies of the Second World War ordered the state of Prussia and the Seehandlung to be dissolved. The winding up of the business lasted until 1983. The remaining assets were used to establish the public foundation that exists today, which is dedicated to the promotion of science and research, art and culture. The activities supported by the foundation range from scientific and literary scholarships to the purchase of estates and collections to cultural prizes, especially the Berlin Theaterpreis.
