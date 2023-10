Die Preußische Seehandlung im Lexikon im 19. Jahrhundert

In the 19th century, German Konversationslexika, as the name suggests, were intended to help with conversation in salons and private clubs for an educated public. Precision, accuracy and verifiability were emphasised in the descriptions of these works in order to enable the readership to come to comprehensive conclusions. Eventually, the Seehandlung was transformed into a state bank. During the first half of the 19th century, judgements by the encyclopedias tended to be quite negative, and the Seehandlung was portrayed as an economic-political catastrophe, severely damaging commerce. Particularly frequent reference was made to president Christian Rother, who was mainly responsible for turning the Seehandlung into an independent company. In the second half of the 19th century, public perception was thoroughly altered. By referring to statistics and balance sheets, the characteristics of the bank were emphasized. The focus of many articles shifted away from the leading figures onto the fight against trade monopolies and to the Prussian

In the 19th century, German Konversationslexika, as the name suggests, were intended to help with conversation in salons and private clubs for an educated public. Precision, accuracy and verifiability were emphasised in the descriptions of these works in order to enable the readership to come to comprehensive conclusions. Eventually, the Seehandlung was transformed into a state bank. During the first half of the 19th century, judgements by the encyclopedias tended to be quite negative, and the Seehandlung was portrayed as an economic-political catastrophe, severely damaging commerce. Particularly frequent reference was made to president Christian Rother, who was mainly responsible for turning the Seehandlung into an independent company. In the second half of the 19th century, public perception was thoroughly altered. By referring to statistics and balance sheets, the characteristics of the bank were emphasized. The focus of many articles shifted away from the leading figures onto the fight against trade monopolies and to the Prussian parliament as decisive actor. The scathing judgement about the Seehandlung of the first half of the 19th century was gradually replaced by a differentiated assessment of the bank’s activity.

