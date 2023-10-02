Ökonomische Aufklärung und europäische Friedenspolitik
- Kein anderer Akteur prägte die ersten Dezennien der Preußischen Seehandlung so sehr wie Carl August von Struensee. Als deren Direktor und dann als preußischer Finanzminister initiierte er zwischen 1782 und seinem Tod im Jahr 1804 bereits maßgeblich den langen Transformationsprozess der Seehandlung vom königlichen Wachs- und Salzmonopol hin zu einer Staatsbank, der erst im 20. Jahrhundert zum Abschluss kommen sollte. In dem Beitrag wird Struensee sowohl als Wirtschaftstheoretiker in den ökonomischen Diskursen der Aufklärung zwischen Physiokratie und Frühliberalismus situiert als auch als ein Finanzpolitiker mit konsequent europäischem Handlungshorizont vor dem Hintergrund einer beschleunigten globalen und kolonialen Mächtekonkurrenz porträtiert.
- The article portrays the most important protagonist in the first decades of the Preußische Seehandlung, Carl August von Struensee. Serving as its director and then as Prussian minister of finances during the years between 1782 and his death in 1804, he decisively initiated the long process of transformation of the Seehandlung from a royal wax and salt monopoly to a state bank, a process that was not to be completed until the 20th century. Struensee is discussed as an author and theorist in the economic discourses of the Enlightenment as well as a politician with a genuinely European horizon facing the challenges of accelerated global and colonial competition.
