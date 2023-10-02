Schließen

Ökonomische Aufklärung und europäische Friedenspolitik

  • Kein anderer Akteur prägte die ersten Dezennien der Preußischen Seehandlung so sehr wie Carl August von Struensee. Als deren Direktor und dann als preußischer Finanzminister initiierte er zwischen 1782 und seinem Tod im Jahr 1804 bereits maßgeblich den langen Transformationsprozess der Seehandlung vom königlichen Wachs- und Salzmonopol hin zu einer Staatsbank, der erst im 20. Jahrhundert zum Abschluss kommen sollte. In dem Beitrag wird Struensee sowohl als Wirtschaftstheoretiker in den ökonomischen Diskursen der Aufklärung zwischen Physiokratie und Frühliberalismus situiert als auch als ein Finanzpolitiker mit konsequent europäischem Handlungshorizont vor dem Hintergrund einer beschleunigten globalen und kolonialen Mächtekonkurrenz porträtiert.
  • The article portrays the most important protagonist in the first decades of the Preußische Seehandlung, Carl August von Struensee. Serving as its director and then as Prussian minister of finances during the years between 1782 and his death in 1804, he decisively initiated the long process of transformation of the Seehandlung from a royal wax and salt monopoly to a state bank, a process that was not to be completed until the 20th century. Struensee is discussed as an author and theorist in the economic discourses of the Enlightenment as well as a politician with a genuinely European horizon facing the challenges of accelerated global and colonial competition.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Iwan-Michelangelo D’AprileORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-599865
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-59986
ISBN:978-3-86956-562-0
Title of parent work (German):Die Preußische Seehandlung zwischen Markt, Staat und Kultur : 40 Jahre Stiftung Preußische Seehandlung
Subtitle (German):Carl August von Struensee als Seehandlungs-Direktor und preußischer Finanzpolitiker von internationalem Format
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Editor(s):Monika Wienfort
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/08/31
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2023/10/02
Number of pages:28
First page:25
Last Page:52
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 943 Geschichte Mitteleuropas; Deutschlands
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / Die Preußische Seehandlung zwischen Markt, Staat und Kultur / Wienfort, Monika (Hg.) / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Verstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.