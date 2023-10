In 1772, three matters that were to retain their importance for a long time occupied the Prussian King Frederick the Great. First was the noble republic of Poland. He intended to partition Poland together with Tsarina Catherine II of Russia and Empress Maria Theresa. This happened on August 5 of that year. The land gain resulting from this act of robbery led Frederick II. to economic considerations. Based on and with the help of the annexed territory, he wanted to intensify Prussian trade, first of all the salt trade and this preferably with Spain, a country with which he had been trying to conclude a trade treaty for quite some time. For this purpose, he founded, among others, the Prussian Sea Trading Company (Preußische Seehandlung), which, to assert itself, received various far-reaching privileges. However, the efforts were not quickly successful. Despite all the privileges granted, the business of the “Seehandlungs-Gesellschaft” did not flourish to the extent hoped for in the first years after its foundation. During the king's

In 1772, three matters that were to retain their importance for a long time occupied the Prussian King Frederick the Great. First was the noble republic of Poland. He intended to partition Poland together with Tsarina Catherine II of Russia and Empress Maria Theresa. This happened on August 5 of that year. The land gain resulting from this act of robbery led Frederick II. to economic considerations. Based on and with the help of the annexed territory, he wanted to intensify Prussian trade, first of all the salt trade and this preferably with Spain, a country with which he had been trying to conclude a trade treaty for quite some time. For this purpose, he founded, among others, the Prussian Sea Trading Company (Preußische Seehandlung), which, to assert itself, received various far-reaching privileges. However, the efforts were not quickly successful. Despite all the privileges granted, the business of the “Seehandlungs-Gesellschaft” did not flourish to the extent hoped for in the first years after its foundation. During the king's lifetime, no trade agreement with Spain was concluded either. It took some time before the Seehandlung profited from the advantages it could derive from annexed Poland.

