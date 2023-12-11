The corona of GJ 1151 in the context of star-planet interaction

Mary Grace Foster, Katja Poppenhäger, Julián David Alvarado-Gómez, Jürgen Schmitt The low-mass star GJ 1151 has been reported to display variable low-frequency radio emission, which has been interpreted as a signpost of coronal star-planet interactions with an unseen exoplanet. Here we report the first X-ray detection of GJ 1151's corona based on the XMM-Newton data. We find that the star displays a small flare during the X-ray observation. Averaged over the observation, we detect the star with a low coronal temperature of 1.6 MK and an X-ray luminosity of L-X = 5.5 x 10(26) erg s(-1). During the quiescent time periods excluding the flare, the star remains undetected with an upper limit of L-X,L- qui <= 3.7 x 10(26) erg s(-1). This is compatible with the coronal assumptions used in a recently published model for a star-planet interaction origin of the observed radio signals from this star.