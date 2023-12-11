Schließen

The corona of GJ 1151 in the context of star-planet interaction

  • The low-mass star GJ 1151 has been reported to display variable low-frequency radio emission, which has been interpreted as a signpost of coronal star-planet interactions with an unseen exoplanet. Here we report the first X-ray detection of GJ 1151's corona based on the XMM-Newton data. We find that the star displays a small flare during the X-ray observation. Averaged over the observation, we detect the star with a low coronal temperature of 1.6 MK and an X-ray luminosity of L-X = 5.5 x 10(26) erg s(-1). During the quiescent time periods excluding the flare, the star remains undetected with an upper limit of L-X,L- qui <= 3.7 x 10(26) erg s(-1). This is compatible with the coronal assumptions used in a recently published model for a star-planet interaction origin of the observed radio signals from this star.

Metadaten
Author details:Mary Grace FosterORCiDGND, Katja PoppenhägerORCiDGND, Julián David Alvarado-GómezORCiD, Jürgen SchmittORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/staa1982
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/09
Publication year:2020
Release date:2023/12/11
Tag:X-rays: individual: GJ 1151; planet; star interactions; stars: coronae
Volume:497
Issue:1
Number of pages:5
First page:1015
Last Page:1019
Funding institution:ESA Member StatesEuropean Space Agency; NASANational Aeronautics & Space; Administration (NASA); German Leibniz-Gemeinschaft [P67-2018]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

