Exploring China in Alexander von Humboldt: The Humboldt Center for Transdisciplinary Studies (HCTS), Changsha
- Humboldtian science aims at an empirically supported transdisciplinary and at the same time transareal development of a world consciousness. In the development of this world consciousness, not only Europe and the Americas, but also Central Asia and especially China play an important role. The Humboldt Center for Transdisciplinary Studies (HCTS) in Changsha, is attempting to address the fact that China has been largely left out of international Humboldt studies and that Alexander von Humboldt was intensively engaged with Central Asia and China for decades. Therefore, the Humboldt Center in Changsha sets itself the goal of expanding Humboldt Studies to include this important aspect, to stimulate and coordinate special research work, and to build scientific and cultural bridges between Germany and China, Europe and Asia.
- Die Humboldt’sche Wissenschaft zielt auf eine empirisch gestützte transdisziplinäre und zugleich transareale Entfaltung eines Weltbewusstseins. Bei der Entwicklung dieses Weltbewusstseins spielen nicht allein Europa und die Amerikas, sondern auch Zentralasien und insbesondere China eine wichtige Rolle. Das Humboldt Center for Transdisciplinary Studies (HCTS) in Changsha versucht, der bisher weitgehenden Ausblendung Chinas aus den internationalen Humboldt-Studien und der Tatsache Rechnung zu tragen, dass Alexander von Humboldt sich jahrzehntelang intensiv mit Zentralasien und China beschäftigte. Daher setzt sich das Humboldt-Zentrum in Changsha zum Ziel, die Humboldt-Studien um diesen wichtigen Aspekt zu erweitern, spezielle Forschungsarbeiten anzuregen und zu koordinieren sowie wissenschaftliche und kulturelle Brücken zwischen Deutschland und China, Europa und Asien zu bauen.
- La Ciencia Humboldtiana intenta desarrollar, mediante una estrategia a la vez transdisciplinaria y transareal siempre empíricamente fundada, una conciencia mundial (Weltbewusstsein) que se basa en una convivencia en paz y diferencia. Dentro de la concepción de esta conciencia mundial, Asia Central y específicamente China ocupan un lugar importante dentro de las concepciones humboldtianas. A pesar del hecho de que Alejandro de Humboldt estudiara, durante largos años, tanto a la Asia Central y a China, los estudios humboldtianos ofrecen una especie de blind spot en esta área. El Humboldt Center for Transdisciplinary Studies (HCTS) en Changsha quiere remediar esta situación, fomentar y coordenar estudios especializados sobre China y el mundo de Asia Central en la obra humboldtiana y crear asimismo un punete científico y cultural entre Alemania y China, entre Europa y Asia Central. el cosmos de Alejandro de Humboldt hubiera quedado incompleto sin la integrqción de esta parte del mundo en su conciencia mundial.
Author details:
|Ottmar EtteORCiDGND, Haiyan RenGND
Title of parent work (English):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies
|Editor(s):
|Ottmar Ette, Eberhard Knobloch
Date of first publication:
|2023/06/12
Publication year:
|2023
|Release date:
|2023/07/14
Volume:
|XXIV
Issue:
|46
|Source:
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; [XXIV (2023) 46]
Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XXIV, 46 (2023)
