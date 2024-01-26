Schließen

A guide to supramolecular polymerizations

  Supramolecular polymers or fibers are non-covalent assemblies of unimeric building blocks connected by secondary interactions such as hydrogen bonds or pi-pi interactions. Such structures hold enormous potential in the development of future materials, as their non-covalent nature makes them highly modular and adaptive. Within this review we aim to provide a broad overview over the area of linear supramolecular polymers including the different mechanisms of their polymerization as well as methods essential for their characterization. The different non-covalent interactions able to form supramolecular polymers are discussed, and key examples for each species are shown. Particular emphasis is laid on the development of living supramolecular polymerization able to produce fibers with a controlled length and low length dispersity, and even enable the production of supramolecular block copolymers. Another important and very recent field is the development of out-of-equilibrium supramolecular polymers, where the polymerization process can be temporally controlled enabling access to highly adaptive materials.

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias HartliebORCiDGND, Edward D. H. MansfieldORCiD, Sebastien PerrierORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9py01342c
ISSN:1759-9954
ISSN:1759-9962
Title of parent work (English):Polymer Chemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/01/26
Volume:11
Issue:6
Number of pages:28
First page:1083
Last Page:1110
Funding institution:Royal Society Wolfson Merit AwardRoyal Society of London [WM130055]; Monash-Warwick Alliance; European Research CouncilEuropean Research; Council (ERC)European Commission [TUSUPO 647106]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

