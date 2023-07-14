On the degrees of non-regularity and non-context-freeness
- We study the derivational complexity of context-free and context-sensitive grammars by counting the maximal number of non-regular and non-context-free rules used in a derivation, respectively. The degree of non-regularity/non-context-freeness of a language is the minimum degree of non-regularity/non-context-freeness of context-free/context-sensitive grammars generating it. A language has finite degree of non-regularity iff it is regular. We give a condition for deciding whether the degree of non-regularity of a given unambiguous context-free grammar is finite. The problem becomes undecidable for arbitrary linear context-free grammars. The degree of non-regularity of unambiguous context-free grammars generating non-regular languages as well as that of grammars generating deterministic context-free languages that are not regular is of order Omega(n). Context-free non-regular languages of sublinear degree of non-regularity are presented. A language has finite degree of non-context-freeness if it is context-free. Context-sensitiveWe study the derivational complexity of context-free and context-sensitive grammars by counting the maximal number of non-regular and non-context-free rules used in a derivation, respectively. The degree of non-regularity/non-context-freeness of a language is the minimum degree of non-regularity/non-context-freeness of context-free/context-sensitive grammars generating it. A language has finite degree of non-regularity iff it is regular. We give a condition for deciding whether the degree of non-regularity of a given unambiguous context-free grammar is finite. The problem becomes undecidable for arbitrary linear context-free grammars. The degree of non-regularity of unambiguous context-free grammars generating non-regular languages as well as that of grammars generating deterministic context-free languages that are not regular is of order Omega(n). Context-free non-regular languages of sublinear degree of non-regularity are presented. A language has finite degree of non-context-freeness if it is context-free. Context-sensitive grammars with a quadratic degree of non-context-freeness are more powerful than those of a linear degree.…
|Author details:
|Henning BordihnORCiD, Victor MitranaORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcss.2019.09.003
|ISSN:
|0022-0000
|ISSN:
|1090-2724
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of computer and system sciences
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|San Diego, Calif. [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/03/01
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2023/07/14
|Tag:
|context-free grammar; context-sensitive; degree of non-context-freeness; degree of non-regularity; grammar
|Volume:
|108
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|104
|Last Page:
|117
|Funding institution:
|Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
|Peer review:
|Referiert