Review of Dario Barbera: Processo al Classico. L’epurazione dell’archeologia fascista
|Author details:
|Andrea AvalliORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol16.233
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (English):
|thersites 16
|Subtitle (English):
|ETS (Pisa 2022) (= Studi di archeologia e storia del mondo antico e medievale), 264 pp. ISBN: 9788846762191, € 25
|Editor(s):
|Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2023/04/28
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/07/13
|Volume:
|2023
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|5
|First page:
|168
|Last Page:
|172
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 16
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International