Schließen

Rezension von Łukasz Różycki: Battlefield Emotions in Late Antiquity. A Study of Fear and Motivation in Roman Military Treatises

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian BarthelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol16.221
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 16
Subtitle (German):Brill (Leiden/Boston 2021) (= History of Warfare, Band 136), VIII + 334 S. ISBN: 978-90-04-46241-0, € 145,00 (hb)
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/04/28
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/13
Volume:2023
Issue:16
Number of pages:7
First page:154
Last Page:160
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 16
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.