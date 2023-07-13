Schließen

Geschlechterverhältnisse im Dialog

  • Die abgetrennte Zunge by Katharina Wesselmann deals with gender and power relations in ancient literature and beyond. It has received widespread attention, particularly in popular media. In this interview, thersites examines the book from an academic perspective. We talk to Katharina Wesselmann about the reactions to her work, her methodology and her conclusions. The primary focus of this interview is on what ancient texts may tell us about today’s gender issues and vice versa – it, thus, entails a broader discussion about modern Classics.

Metadaten
Author details:Adrian WeißGND, Eva WernerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol16.216
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 16
Subtitle (German):Ein Interview mit Katharina Wesselmann über Die abgetrennte Zunge
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2023/04/28
Publication year:2023
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/07/13
Tag:classical reception; classics in popular culture; gender studies
Volume:2023
Issue:16
Number of pages:11
First page:128
Last Page:138
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 16
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

