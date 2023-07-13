Geschlechterverhältnisse im Dialog
- Die abgetrennte Zunge by Katharina Wesselmann deals with gender and power relations in ancient literature and beyond. It has received widespread attention, particularly in popular media. In this interview, thersites examines the book from an academic perspective. We talk to Katharina Wesselmann about the reactions to her work, her methodology and her conclusions. The primary focus of this interview is on what ancient texts may tell us about today’s gender issues and vice versa – it, thus, entails a broader discussion about modern Classics.
|Author details:
|Adrian WeißGND, Eva WernerGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol16.216
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (English):
|thersites 16
|Subtitle (German):
|Ein Interview mit Katharina Wesselmann über Die abgetrennte Zunge
|Editor(s):
|Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2023/04/28
|Publication year:
|2023
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2023/07/13
|Tag:
|classical reception; classics in popular culture; gender studies
|Volume:
|2023
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|128
|Last Page:
|138
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 16
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International