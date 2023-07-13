Sophocle sur Netflix
- The paper focuses on two recent occurrences of a Sophoclean drama on screen, Electra in the romantical movie Marriage Story, and Philoctetes in an episode of the mainstream medical series New Amsterdam, both productions currently available on the popular streaming service Netflix. The case studies explore the mechanisms of the use of these dramas and their significance in both productions, showing that they are partly used for their “classical” authority, are deeply integrated within the scenarios, and help to design the narratives, the characters and their (social and personal) relationships.
|Deux cas récents d’utilisation de la tragédie grecque à l’écran
|Greek tragedy; New Amsterdam; Sophocles’ Electra; Sophocles’ Philoctetes; marriage story
